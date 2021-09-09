1st-$37,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 12:52. 9. rail duel, clear, held
Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 46.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.470.
Trainer: Juan Avila
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Klimt-Kind Turn
Scratched: One More Score, Munger.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Happy Back
|118
|1
|3
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-¾
|J. Morelos
|5.10
|Pork Chop
|118
|5
|4
|5-½
|4-1½
|3-hd
|2-1¼
|C. Sutherland
|5.80
|Whiskeyonhislips
|118
|4
|2
|2-1½
|2-1½
|2-1½
|3-3½
|E. Jaramillo
|0.60
|Wildcat Echo
|118
|2
|7
|7-1
|5-hd
|6-3
|4-¾
|L. Reyes
|27.10
|Capture Mi
|118
|7
|8
|8
|7-1
|5-1
|5-2¼
|M. Meneses
|54.00
|Laynes Knight
|118
|3
|5
|3-1½
|3-2½
|4-2½
|6-1¾
|L. Panici
|42.20
|Wild Irishman
|118
|6
|6
|6-½
|8
|8
|7-¾
|S. Camacho
|7.00
|Creative Magic
|118
|8
|1
|4-½
|6-1½
|7-2
|8
|A. Arroyo
|9.60
|2 (1)
|Happy Back
|12.20
|6.60
|2.40
|7 (5)
|Pork Chop
|7.00
|2.40
|6 (4)
|Whiskeyonhislips
|2.10
$1 Exacta (2-7) paid $34.10; Quinella (2-7) paid $36.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-4) paid $23.86; $1 Super High Five (2-7-6-4-9) paid $2,307.50; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $21.45;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd-$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:26. Good. vied,clr turn,mild drv
Fractional/Final Time: 22.850, 46.360, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.520.
Trainer: Jennifer Young
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Connect-Archangelus
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Divine Connection
|118
|1
|2
|1-½
|1-3
|1-3
|1-2
|C. Sutherland
|7.00
|Veiled Prophet
|118
|2
|5
|6-1
|3-1
|2-3
|2-6½
|E. Gonzalez
|0.80
|Laniakea Storm
|118
|5
|7
|8
|5-hd
|3-2
|3-2¾
|E. Jaramillo
|5.60
|Soul Flight
|118
|6
|6
|5-½
|4-½
|4-hd
|4-2
|R. Maragh
|10.60
|Wildcat Star
|118
|3
|4
|4-½
|6-1
|5-2½
|5-7
|J. Rios
|40.80
|Dignified
|118
|8
|1
|3-2½
|2-hd
|6-10
|6-18¼
|E. Zayas
|24.10
|Makin It Look Easy
|118
|4
|3
|2-½
|7-10
|7-10
|7-8
|L. Panici
|7.80
|Jo Jo a Go Go
|118
|7
|8
|7-1½
|8
|8
|8
|M. Vasquez
|7.70
|1 (1)
|Divine Connection
|16.00
|6.00
|3.80
|2 (2)
|Veiled Prophet
|2.40
|2.20
|5 (5)
|Laniakea Storm
|3.80
$1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $51.00; $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $18.20; Quinella (1-2) paid $16.40; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-5-6) paid $24.51; $1 Super High Five (1-2-5-6-3) paid $928.40; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-5) paid $37.85;
3rd-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 2:05. Good. rail,shuffle,split 1/4
Fractional/Final Time: 23.610, 46.820, 1:10.740, 1:23.500, 00.000, 1:35.760.
Trainer: Peter Wasiluk, Jr.
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Mr Speaker-Jomare
Scratched: K's Running Free, Gran Reserva.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Hoity Toity
|125
|1
|1
|4-1
|5-2
|6-2½
|2-½
|1-5¼
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|15.80
|Simonela
|125
|3
|2
|7
|7
|5-½
|4-½
|2-¾
|R. Miranda
|15.00
|Sylvanella
|125
|6
|6
|3-1
|2-hd
|2-1½
|3-1
|3-1¼
|E. Zayas
|3.50
|Livin At the Beach
|125
|5
|5
|5-½
|4-½
|4-1
|5-1½
|4-2
|E. Gonzalez
|1.90
|Kourvoisier
|125
|4
|4
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-½
|5-3½
|L. Panici
|8.40
|My Masterpiece
|125
|7
|7
|2-hd
|3-1½
|3-hd
|6-2½
|6-nk
|M. Fuentes
|21.70
|Lady Cloverly
|125
|2
|3
|6-2½
|6-1
|7
|7
|7
|M. Vasquez
|1.60
|2 (1)
|Hoity Toity
|33.60
|16.00
|9.00
|5 (3)
|Simonela
|16.80
|9.40
|8 (6)
|Sylvanella
|4.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $426.90. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $169.10; Quinella (2-5) paid $137.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-8-7) paid $292.48; $1 Super High Five (2-5-8-7-6) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-8) paid $357.05; $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $130.60;
4th-$23,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:37. Good. rail bid, drew clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.010, 46.700, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.380.
Trainer: Juan Rodriguez
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Uncaptured-Arsenal
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Elisa's Song
|118
|7
|5
|5-1
|5-½
|1-1
|1-1¾
|S. Camacho
|17.90
|Sweetcandyfactory
|118
|6
|9
|8-3
|4-hd
|2-2
|2-4¼
|J. Rios
|13.50
|Look Up to Heaven
|118
|10
|3
|3-½
|2-hd
|3-hd
|3-½
|M. Vasquez
|8.10
|Oodles On Fire
|118
|9
|8
|10-3
|10-6
|5-1
|4-2½
|G. Martinez
|37.40
|Lady Younes
|118
|5
|1
|1-2
|1-2
|4-2
|5-nk
|D. Boraco
|6.00
|Mila
|118
|4
|7
|9-2
|9-3
|7-1½
|6-½
|C. Sutherland
|14.20
|Tsayonara Slew
|118
|2
|6
|6-hd
|8-hd
|6-hd
|7-4½
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|36.10
|Kumandra
|118
|11
|2
|4-3
|6-2
|8-½
|8-3
|E. Zayas
|1.30
|Cagua
|118
|1
|10
|7-hd
|7-3
|9-3
|9-11
|L. Reyes
|5.80
|Uncaptured Faith
|118
|8
|4
|2-hd
|3-1
|10-4
|10-nk
|E. Jaramillo
|6.00
|Ivy Way
|118
|3
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|J. Morelos
|112.70
|7 (7)
|Elisa's Song
|37.80
|17.60
|12.20
|6 (6)
|Sweetcandyfactory
|17.00
|13.60
|10 (10)
|Look Up to Heaven
|6.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $773.55. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $313.30; Quinella (6-7) paid $251.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-10-9) paid $1,854.22; $1 Super High Five (7-6-10-9-5) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-10) paid $1,644.70; $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $255.30;
5th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:10. Good. 2wd, duel 3/8 to late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.450, 45.160, 57.510, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.870.
Trainer: Mark Passley
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Adios Charlie-Inpending Danger
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Goodbye Gaby
|121
|5
|2
|2-1½
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-1
|W. Galviz
|1.70
|Acting Lucky
|122
|1
|1
|1-1½
|1-hd
|2-2
|2-nk
|M. Meneses
|3.10
|Cozy Cafe
|121
|7
|3
|5-½
|5-2
|3-½
|3-3
|M. Vasquez
|2.30
|Miss Italy
|122
|2
|4
|7
|7
|6-2
|4-2
|J. Rios
|12.00
|Don't Lose Hope
|121
|6
|5
|3-½
|3-1
|4-½
|5-3½
|C. Lugo
|17.40
|Kitty Kitty
|120
|3
|6
|4-1½
|4-½
|5-2½
|6-7¾
|E. Jaramillo
|7.50
|Sheza Happy Girl
|120
|4
|7
|6-5
|6-3
|7
|7
|M. Fuentes
|19.30
|5 (5)
|Goodbye Gaby
|5.40
|3.20
|2.20
|1 (1)
|Acting Lucky
|3.80
|2.60
|7 (7)
|Cozy Cafe
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 5 (2-1-2-7-5) 5 Correct Paid $31,668.20 , 4 Correct Paid $138.05. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-2-7-5) 4 Correct Paid $4,521.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $540.90. $1 Super High Five (5-1-7-2-6) paid $580.70; $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-7) paid $11.75; $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $113.40; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $7.60; Quinella (1-5) paid $9.00; $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-7-2) paid $6.27;
6th-$36,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Showery
Off 3:47. Good. vie,clear late,held on
Fractional/Final Time: 24.990, 48.880, 1:12.490, 1:37.160, 00.000, 1:43.760.
Trainer: Leon McKanas
Winner: B G, 5, by Violence-Lady Vi
Scratched: Converter, Grand Wiser, Braccio Di Ferro, Big Thorn.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Thenorthremembers
|122
|4
|2
|2-1
|2-2
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-¾
|C. Sutherland
|3.80
|Buenisimo
|120
|7
|3
|4-1½
|3-hd
|3-2
|3-hd
|2-no
|L. Reyes
|3.30
|Thorn
|122
|5
|6
|5-2
|5-hd
|4-hd
|4-2
|3-1¼
|C. Olivero
|3.20
|Colonel Jackson
|122
|1
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-2
|4-nk
|D. Boraco
|37.70
|Exponential
|120
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5-1
|5-1¼
|S. Camacho
|4.60
|South Pointe Drive
|122
|6
|4
|6-½
|6-hd
|6-hd
|6-2½
|6-4¾
|V. Lebron
|8.10
|No Getting Over Me
|122
|2
|5
|3-hd
|4-1½
|5-1
|7
|7
|E. Zayas
|3.50
|5 (4)
|Thenorthremembers
|9.60
|4.60
|2.80
|11 (7)
|Buenisimo
|4.00
|2.60
|7 (5)
|Thorn
|2.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $188.25. $1 Exacta (5-11) paid $19.20; Quinella (5-11) paid $24.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-11-7-1) paid $72.27; $1 Super High Five (5-11-7-1-4) paid $2,326.30; $0.5 Trifecta (5-11-7) paid $34.10; $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $13.50;
7th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Showery
Off 4:21. 5. rail, 2wd 1/4, up late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.700, 46.010, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.480.
Trainer: Carlos David
Winner: B G, 3, by Brethren-Star Recruit
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Gatsby
|122
|2
|1
|3-½
|2-hd
|2-4
|1-nk
|C. Sutherland
|5.30
|American Prince
|122
|3
|3
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-1½
|2-8¾
|E. Jaramillo
|2.50
|Speargun
|122
|1
|4
|6
|6
|4-2
|3-1
|M. Meneses
|7.70
|The Distractor
|122
|6
|2
|2-1
|3-3
|3-1½
|4-6¼
|L. Panici
|3.20
|Democracy
|122
|4
|5
|5-1½
|5-hd
|5-4
|5-13¼
|M. Vasquez
|3.90
|Bailey
|122
|5
|6
|4-½
|4-hd
|6
|6
|E. Zayas
|3.50
|2 (2)
|Gatsby
|12.60
|6.20
|4.00
|3 (3)
|American Prince
|5.00
|3.60
|1 (1)
|Speargun
|4.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $48.30. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $40.10; $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $35.80; Quinella (2-3) paid $27.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-6) paid $59.87; $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $82.05;
8th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:55. 2,9. widened steady drive
Fractional/Final Time: 22.850, 45.780, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.390.
Trainer: Dennis Ward
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Bahamian Squall-Monstrip
Scratched: Yellen.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bahamian Moon
|124
|3
|3
|1-½
|1-2½
|1-3
|1-5
|L. Panici
|5.20
|Charlotte the Brit
|124
|5
|2
|5-1½
|4-½
|3-hd
|2-no
|C. Sutherland
|5.60
|Happy Loudon
|122
|8
|4
|2-1½
|2-1½
|2-1
|3-½
|J. Morelos
|25.00
|Beauty Queen
|120
|7
|5
|4-hd
|3-hd
|4-hd
|4-¾
|A. Arroyo
|6.90
|Henni Penny
|122
|1
|1
|3-hd
|5-2
|5-1
|5-½
|D. Boraco
|23.10
|La Cara Bonita
|124
|6
|6
|7-1
|8
|6-½
|6-3½
|M. Vasquez
|21.00
|My Destiny
|124
|2
|8
|8
|7-1
|7-2
|7-1¾
|E. Jaramillo
|2.10
|Daddy's Joy
|124
|4
|7
|6-1
|6-½
|8
|8
|E. Zayas
|2.00
|3 (3)
|Bahamian Moon
|12.40
|6.40
|4.00
|5 (5)
|Charlotte the Brit
|6.80
|4.40
|9 (8)
|Happy Loudon
|11.80
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-7-5-5-2-ALL) 6 Correct Paid $4,249.72. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-5-5-2-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $848.20 , 4 Correct Paid $9.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-2-ALL) 4 Correct Paid $53.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $93.35. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $12.05. $1 Super High Five (3-5-9-8-1) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $40.50; $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $44.10; Quinella (3-5) paid $54.80; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-9-8) paid $419.28; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-9) paid $427.40; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $3,329,189.
