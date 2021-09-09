1st-$37,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 12:52. 9. rail duel, clear, held

Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 46.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.470.

Trainer: Juan Avila

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Klimt-Kind Turn

Scratched: One More Score, Munger.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Happy Back118131-hd1-hd1-hd1-¾J. Morelos5.10
Pork Chop118545-½4-1½3-hd2-1¼C. Sutherland5.80
Whiskeyonhislips118422-1½2-1½2-1½3-3½E. Jaramillo0.60
Wildcat Echo118277-15-hd6-34-¾L. Reyes27.10
Capture Mi1187887-15-15-2¼M. Meneses54.00
Laynes Knight118353-1½3-2½4-2½6-1¾L. Panici42.20
Wild Irishman118666-½887-¾S. Camacho7.00
Creative Magic118814-½6-1½7-28A. Arroyo9.60
2 (1)Happy Back12.206.602.40
7 (5)Pork Chop7.002.40
6 (4)Whiskeyonhislips2.10

$1 Exacta (2-7) paid $34.10; Quinella (2-7) paid $36.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-4) paid $23.86; $1 Super High Five (2-7-6-4-9) paid $2,307.50; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $21.45;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

2nd-$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:26. Good. vied,clr turn,mild drv

Fractional/Final Time: 22.850, 46.360, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.520.

Trainer: Jennifer Young

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Connect-Archangelus

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Divine Connection118121-½1-31-31-2C. Sutherland7.00
Veiled Prophet118256-13-12-32-6½E. Gonzalez0.80
Laniakea Storm1185785-hd3-23-2¾E. Jaramillo5.60
Soul Flight118665-½4-½4-hd4-2R. Maragh10.60
Wildcat Star118344-½6-15-2½5-7J. Rios40.80
Dignified118813-2½2-hd6-106-18¼E. Zayas24.10
Makin It Look Easy118432-½7-107-107-8L. Panici7.80
Jo Jo a Go Go118787-1½888M. Vasquez7.70
1 (1)Divine Connection16.006.003.80
2 (2)Veiled Prophet2.402.20
5 (5)Laniakea Storm3.80

$1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $51.00; $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $18.20; Quinella (1-2) paid $16.40; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-5-6) paid $24.51; $1 Super High Five (1-2-5-6-3) paid $928.40; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-5) paid $37.85;

3rd-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 2:05. Good. rail,shuffle,split 1/4

Fractional/Final Time: 23.610, 46.820, 1:10.740, 1:23.500, 00.000, 1:35.760.

Trainer: Peter Wasiluk, Jr.

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Mr Speaker-Jomare

Scratched: K's Running Free, Gran Reserva.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Hoity Toity125114-15-26-2½2-½1-5¼J. Diaz, Jr.15.80
Simonela12532775-½4-½2-¾R. Miranda15.00
Sylvanella125663-12-hd2-1½3-13-1¼E. Zayas3.50
Livin At the Beach125555-½4-½4-15-1½4-2E. Gonzalez1.90
Kourvoisier125441-11-1½1-1½1-½5-3½L. Panici8.40
My Masterpiece125772-hd3-1½3-hd6-2½6-nkM. Fuentes21.70
Lady Cloverly125236-2½6-1777M. Vasquez1.60
2 (1)Hoity Toity33.6016.009.00
5 (3)Simonela16.809.40
8 (6)Sylvanella4.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $426.90. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $169.10; Quinella (2-5) paid $137.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-8-7) paid $292.48; $1 Super High Five (2-5-8-7-6) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-8) paid $357.05; $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $130.60;

4th-$23,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:37. Good. rail bid, drew clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.010, 46.700, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.380.

Trainer: Juan Rodriguez

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Uncaptured-Arsenal

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Elisa's Song118755-15-½1-11-1¾S. Camacho17.90
Sweetcandyfactory118698-34-hd2-22-4¼J. Rios13.50
Look Up to Heaven1181033-½2-hd3-hd3-½M. Vasquez8.10
Oodles On Fire1189810-310-65-14-2½G. Martinez37.40
Lady Younes118511-21-24-25-nkD. Boraco6.00
Mila118479-29-37-1½6-½C. Sutherland14.20
Tsayonara Slew118266-hd8-hd6-hd7-4½J. Diaz, Jr.36.10
Kumandra1181124-36-28-½8-3E. Zayas1.30
Cagua1181107-hd7-39-39-11L. Reyes5.80
Uncaptured Faith118842-hd3-110-410-nkE. Jaramillo6.00
Ivy Way11831111111111J. Morelos112.70
7 (7)Elisa's Song37.8017.6012.20
6 (6)Sweetcandyfactory17.0013.60
10 (10)Look Up to Heaven6.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $773.55. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $313.30; Quinella (6-7) paid $251.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-10-9) paid $1,854.22; $1 Super High Five (7-6-10-9-5) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-10) paid $1,644.70; $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $255.30;

5th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:10. Good. 2wd, duel 3/8 to late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.450, 45.160, 57.510, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.870.

Trainer: Mark Passley

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Adios Charlie-Inpending Danger

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Goodbye Gaby121522-1½2-1½1-hd1-1W. Galviz1.70
Acting Lucky122111-1½1-hd2-22-nkM. Meneses3.10
Cozy Cafe121735-½5-23-½3-3M. Vasquez2.30
Miss Italy12224776-24-2J. Rios12.00
Don't Lose Hope121653-½3-14-½5-3½C. Lugo17.40
Kitty Kitty120364-1½4-½5-2½6-7¾E. Jaramillo7.50
Sheza Happy Girl120476-56-377M. Fuentes19.30
5 (5)Goodbye Gaby5.403.202.20
1 (1)Acting Lucky3.802.60
7 (7)Cozy Cafe2.80

$0.5 Pick 5 (2-1-2-7-5) 5 Correct Paid $31,668.20 , 4 Correct Paid $138.05. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-2-7-5) 4 Correct Paid $4,521.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $540.90. $1 Super High Five (5-1-7-2-6) paid $580.70; $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-7) paid $11.75; $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $113.40; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $7.60; Quinella (1-5) paid $9.00; $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-7-2) paid $6.27;

6th-$36,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Showery

Off 3:47. Good. vie,clear late,held on

Fractional/Final Time: 24.990, 48.880, 1:12.490, 1:37.160, 00.000, 1:43.760.

Trainer: Leon McKanas

Winner: B G, 5, by Violence-Lady Vi

Scratched: Converter, Grand Wiser, Braccio Di Ferro, Big Thorn.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Thenorthremembers122422-12-22-21-hd1-¾C. Sutherland3.80
Buenisimo120734-1½3-hd3-23-hd2-noL. Reyes3.30
Thorn122565-25-hd4-hd4-23-1¼C. Olivero3.20
Colonel Jackson122111-½1-hd1-hd2-24-nkD. Boraco37.70
Exponential120377775-15-1¼S. Camacho4.60
South Pointe Drive122646-½6-hd6-hd6-2½6-4¾V. Lebron8.10
No Getting Over Me122253-hd4-1½5-177E. Zayas3.50
5 (4)Thenorthremembers9.604.602.80
11 (7)Buenisimo4.002.60
7 (5)Thorn2.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $188.25. $1 Exacta (5-11) paid $19.20; Quinella (5-11) paid $24.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-11-7-1) paid $72.27; $1 Super High Five (5-11-7-1-4) paid $2,326.30; $0.5 Trifecta (5-11-7) paid $34.10; $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $13.50;

7th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Showery

Off 4:21. 5. rail, 2wd 1/4, up late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.700, 46.010, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.480.

Trainer: Carlos David

Winner: B G, 3, by Brethren-Star Recruit

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Gatsby122213-½2-hd2-41-nkC. Sutherland5.30
American Prince122331-11-1½1-1½2-8¾E. Jaramillo2.50
Speargun12214664-23-1M. Meneses7.70
The Distractor122622-13-33-1½4-6¼L. Panici3.20
Democracy122455-1½5-hd5-45-13¼M. Vasquez3.90
Bailey122564-½4-hd66E. Zayas3.50
2 (2)Gatsby12.606.204.00
3 (3)American Prince5.003.60
1 (1)Speargun4.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $48.30. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $40.10; $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $35.80; Quinella (2-3) paid $27.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-6) paid $59.87; $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $82.05;

8th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:55. 2,9. widened steady drive

Fractional/Final Time: 22.850, 45.780, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.390.

Trainer: Dennis Ward

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Bahamian Squall-Monstrip

Scratched: Yellen.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bahamian Moon124331-½1-2½1-31-5L. Panici5.20
Charlotte the Brit124525-1½4-½3-hd2-noC. Sutherland5.60
Happy Loudon122842-1½2-1½2-13-½J. Morelos25.00
Beauty Queen120754-hd3-hd4-hd4-¾A. Arroyo6.90
Henni Penny122113-hd5-25-15-½D. Boraco23.10
La Cara Bonita124667-186-½6-3½M. Vasquez21.00
My Destiny1242887-17-27-1¾E. Jaramillo2.10
Daddy's Joy124476-16-½88E. Zayas2.00
3 (3)Bahamian Moon12.406.404.00
5 (5)Charlotte the Brit6.804.40
9 (8)Happy Loudon11.80

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-7-5-5-2-ALL) 6 Correct Paid $4,249.72. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-5-5-2-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $848.20 , 4 Correct Paid $9.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-2-ALL) 4 Correct Paid $53.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $93.35. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $12.05. $1 Super High Five (3-5-9-8-1) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $40.50; $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $44.10; Quinella (3-5) paid $54.80; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-9-8) paid $419.28; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-9) paid $427.40; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $3,329,189.

