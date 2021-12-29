3rd-$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear

Off 1:29. 2. 2wd, drew off, drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 45.830, 57.750, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.930.

Trainer: Jose D'Angelo

Winner: B F, 3, by Kitten's Joy-Thorn Flower

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Stuck On Kitten122424-1½2-½1-1½1-6½L. Saez1.70
Funny Enough124643-½3-½3-1½2-1½R. Maragh6.40
Gather as You Go122365-45-54-½3-1½K. Coa6.50
Breehazel122712-11-1½2-24-¾R. Betancourt11.80
Great Warrior122131-hd4-25-35-½R. Hernandez11.30
Prudent Song122276-66-86-106-12P. Lopez1.50
Alki Puy122557777M. Fuentes60.30
4 (4)Stuck On Kitten5.403.203.00
6 (6)Funny Enough6.404.60
3 (3)Gather as You Go4.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $21.25. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $17.30; Quinella (4-6) paid $25.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-3-7) paid $25.16; $1 Super High Five (4-6-3-7-1) paid $448.20; $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $36.80; $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $8.50;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you