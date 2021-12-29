3rd-$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear
Off 1:29. 2. 2wd, drew off, drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 45.830, 57.750, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.930.
Trainer: Jose D'Angelo
Winner: B F, 3, by Kitten's Joy-Thorn Flower
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Stuck On Kitten
|122
|4
|2
|4-1½
|2-½
|1-1½
|1-6½
|L. Saez
|1.70
|Funny Enough
|124
|6
|4
|3-½
|3-½
|3-1½
|2-1½
|R. Maragh
|6.40
|Gather as You Go
|122
|3
|6
|5-4
|5-5
|4-½
|3-1½
|K. Coa
|6.50
|Breehazel
|122
|7
|1
|2-1
|1-1½
|2-2
|4-¾
|R. Betancourt
|11.80
|Great Warrior
|122
|1
|3
|1-hd
|4-2
|5-3
|5-½
|R. Hernandez
|11.30
|Prudent Song
|122
|2
|7
|6-6
|6-8
|6-10
|6-12
|P. Lopez
|1.50
|Alki Puy
|122
|5
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|M. Fuentes
|60.30
|4 (4)
|Stuck On Kitten
|5.40
|3.20
|3.00
|6 (6)
|Funny Enough
|6.40
|4.60
|3 (3)
|Gather as You Go
|4.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $21.25. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $17.30; Quinella (4-6) paid $25.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-3-7) paid $25.16; $1 Super High Five (4-6-3-7-1) paid $448.20; $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $36.80; $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $8.50;
