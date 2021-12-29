8th-$39,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:02. Good. foes both sides, game
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.060.
Trainer: Saffie Joseph, Jr.
Winner: B F, 2, by Kantharos-Levetta
Scratched: Freccia d'Argento.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Leviosa
|120
|5
|1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-½
|1-nk
|L. Saez
|2.00
|Blame It On Rose
|118
|6
|2
|2-1
|2-1
|2-hd
|2-1¼
|J. Alvarado
|3.10
|Dignified
|120
|1
|4
|3-½
|3-1
|3-5
|3-6¾
|P. Lopez
|4.60
|Elisa's Song
|120
|3
|5
|6
|6
|5-2½
|4-¾
|H. Berrios
|25.20
|Madame Claude
|120
|2
|3
|5-5
|4-1
|4-1
|5-7
|M. Vasquez
|9.10
|Twenty One Short
|120
|4
|6
|4-hd
|5-5
|6
|6
|M. Meneses
|2.00
|6 (5)
|Leviosa
|6.00
|3.40
|2.80
|7 (6)
|Blame It On Rose
|3.80
|2.80
|1 (1)
|Dignified
|3.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $60.65. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $6.90; $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $11.10; Quinella (6-7) paid $11.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-1-3) paid $21.16; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-1) paid $21.80;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.