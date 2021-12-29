8th-$39,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:02. Good. foes both sides, game

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.060.

Trainer: Saffie Joseph, Jr.

Winner: B F, 2, by Kantharos-Levetta

Scratched: Freccia d'Argento.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Leviosa120511-11-21-½1-nkL. Saez2.00
Blame It On Rose118622-12-12-hd2-1¼J. Alvarado3.10
Dignified120143-½3-13-53-6¾P. Lopez4.60
Elisa's Song12035665-2½4-¾H. Berrios25.20
Madame Claude120235-54-14-15-7M. Vasquez9.10
Twenty One Short120464-hd5-566M. Meneses2.00
6 (5)Leviosa6.003.402.80
7 (6)Blame It On Rose3.802.80
1 (1)Dignified3.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $60.65. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $6.90; $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $11.10; Quinella (6-7) paid $11.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-1-3) paid $21.16; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-1) paid $21.80;

