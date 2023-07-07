Gummy Counting System: Streamlining Accuracy and Efficiency

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2023--
Montreal, Quebec based Weighpack Systems Inc. is pleased to announce its cutting-edge gummy packaging system for jars, cans and bottles, revolutionizing the gummy industry with its unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and user-friendly design. This state-of-the-art system effortlessly counts gummies in formats ranging from 2 to 30 pieces per dispense, delivering speeds of up to 1,800 containers per hour.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707095413/en/
Automated gummy counting system to fill jars, bottles, cans and containers (Photo: Business Wire)
Designed with simplicity and compactness in mind, the packaging system sets a new standard in ease of use. With intuitive controls and a streamlined interface, operators can quickly become proficient, reducing training time and maximizing productivity. Its compact size allows for seamless integration into any production line, optimizing space utilization without compromising performance.
One of the key differentiators of this Gummy counting system is its comprehensive in-house systems integration. From inception to completion, every component is meticulously crafted and assembled in our state-of-the-art facility, ensuring the highest quality standards are met. By controlling the entire process, we guarantee the reliability and precision that our customers expect.
The heart of the system lies in the PrimoCount™ gummy counter, an advanced technology that ensures accurate counting across various gummy formats. This innovative technology to guarantee precise and consistent dispenses, minimizing errors and waste.
Complementing the PrimoCount is the container indexing conveyor, a vital component that seamlessly transfers and fills the accurately counted gummies into jars. By precisely aligning and indexing the containers, this conveyor optimizes the filling process, maintaining the integrity and presentation of the final product.
To complete the packaging process, the system incorporates the KAPR® single head rotary capping machine. With its efficient and reliable capping mechanism, this machine ensures a secure seal on each jar, preserving the freshness and quality of the gummies.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EZdienUetU
For over 30 years, Weighpack has been a global leader in the design, manufacture and integration of automated packaging machines. From weighing, jar and pouch filling, bagging, wrapping and conveying.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707095413/en/
CONTACT: Weighpack Systems Inc.
514-422-0808
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PACKAGING NATURAL RESOURCES CANNABIS MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Weighpack Systems Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/07/2023 03:57 AM/DISC: 07/07/2023 03:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707095413/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.