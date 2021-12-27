TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2021--
BANDAI CO., LTD. (President: Kazuhiro Takenaka, Headquarters: Taito-ku, Tokyo) and BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. (President: Nao Udagawa, Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) will open the “GUNDAM POPUP STORE DUBAI feat. GUNPLA/STRICT-G” at the Books Kinokuniya Dubai Store in The Dubai Mall from Monday, December 27, 2021 to the end of January 2022 in conjunction with the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.
“ Gundam” is the PR Ambassador for the Japan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from October 2021. “STRICT-G” is an apparel brand developed by Bandai that presents the world of Gundam from an entirely new perspective, and this will be its first POPUP STORE in the Middle East. Together with “Gunpla” (plastic models of the Gundam series), which have been available at the Books Kinokuniya Dubai Store since October, we will be promoting Gundam as a part of Japanese culture to people around the world.
Details of “GUNDAM POPUP STORE DUBAI feat. GUNPLA/STRICT-G”
Sales of STRICT-G products, an apparel brand that brings the world of Gundam to life
We will be offering a wide range of items from our "STRICT-G JAPAN" apparel series, which is particularly popular among customers worldwide and features ukiyo-e and brushstroke design motifs to convey our brand concept of developing Japanese culture into pop art. Items made in collaboration with apparel brands such as ALPHA and NEW ERA will also be available for purchase.
Sales of Expo 2020 Dubai Japanese Pavilion PR Ambassador Ver. Gundam original products
We will be selling T-shirts, tote bags, mini towels, key chains, and plastic sleeves with original designs. STRICT-G products and PR Ambassador Ver. Gundam original products will be available not only at the Books Kinokuniya Dubai Store, but also at the Books Kinokuniya Abu Dhabi Store and the webstore ( https://uae.kinokuniya.com/ ) in limited quantities.
Sales of Expo 2020 Dubai Japanese Pavilion PR Ambassador Ver. Gunpla
In commemoration of the appointment of Gundam as the PR Ambassador for the Japanese Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, we sell the “HG 1/144 RX-78-2 GUNDAM [PR ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai]” Gunpla, a three-dimensional version of the newly designed Gundam from mechanical designer Kunio Okawara.
Exhibition of Japanese Pavilion PR Ambassador Ver. Gundam statue
A Japanese Pavilion PR Ambassador Ver. RX-78-2 Gundam statue will be on display for a limited time until late February 2022 (tentative). Local Gundam fans who visit the Dubai Mall as well as those who became interested in Gundam through Expo 2020 Dubai will be able to experience the design and power of Gundam up close.
About the Books Kinokuniya Dubai Store
The Books Kinokuniya Dubai Store opened in 2008 with an area of approx. 6000m 2 to coincide with the opening of the Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping mall. It is a general bookstore that offers books from all over the world, including English, Arabic, and Japanese books, as well as stationery, art supplies, and figurines. The Abu Dhabi store, the second store in the UAE, opened in 2020. As a community-based bookstore and a center for the dissemination of Japanese culture, it is well known to customers in the UAE and abroad.
About THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI
“THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI" is currently opened near the Books Kinokuniya Dubai Store, where the POPUP STORE is located. Scheduled to run until the end of March 2022, it features a 1/10 scale (approx. 1800mm tall) RX-78-2 Gundam statue, various Gunpla displays, and free hands-on demonstrations. Even after the POPUP STORE closes, the Gunpla section and Gunpla sales will continue at the store.
