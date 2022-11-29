LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
Gurucul, the leader in Next-Gen SIEM, XDR, UEBA and Identity & Access Analytics, today announced that Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM has been named the winner of a Platinum 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award from American Security Today. Recognized for dramatically increasing security operations visibility and efficiency, providing unparalleled advanced analytics, and automating threat detection and response, Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM is already considered a visionary in the space, according to the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management*.
American Security Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program. It is designed to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness (Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders), as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies, as they work to keep our nation secure.
“The ASTORS are a prestigious award – one that Gurucul has won in the past for our UEBA offering. Now more than ever, it’s critical that local and federal organizations have the most advanced security solutions at their disposal to counter sophisticated threat actors,” said Saryu Nayyar, CEO of Gurucul. “Today, most SIEM solutions are focused on log collection and correlation, which results in an overwhelming number of unprioritized alerts. SOC teams need, and are demanding, more. That’s why Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM is cloud-native, built for speed and scale, and helps to modernize security operations by delivering high-fidelity detection and automated response to threats all on a unified platform. Our team is excited that once again the ASTORS’ have recognized our work.”
Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM delivers a single unified platform to detect, investigate and respond to all cyber risks. For federal agencies, this includes predictive security analytics, detection of compromised accounts, data exfiltration, access abuse and insider threats, risk-based certifications for IAM (identify and access management), self-audits for security awareness, deterrence and detections, custom model development, and much more. It also offers flexible deployment with cloud-native, hybrid or easy on-prem implementations, and data pipelines with hundreds of agents, agentless or cloud connectors so agencies can ingest all legacy or proprietary data.
“ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” said AST’s Editorial Director Tammy Waitt.
* Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management,” Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Published 10 October 2022
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Gurucul
Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-Native Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides customers with an XDR solution, Next Generation SIEM, UEBA, and Identity Analytics. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent, and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About American Security Today
American Security Today (AST), the ‘New Face in Homeland Security™’, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to ‘Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™’. For more information, visit www.americansecuritytoday.com.
