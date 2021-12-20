ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2021--
H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today announced that it has elected Dr. Srilata (Sri) Zaheer as an independent member to its board of directors. Dr. Zaheer will join the board effective April 6, 2022. She has been appointed to serve on the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee of the board.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005207/en/
Dr. Srilata Zaheer (Photo: Business Wire)
“I am pleased to welcome Sri to the H.B. Fuller board of directors,” said Lee Mitau, chairman, H.B. Fuller board of directors. “She brings deep experience in international business strategy and strong networks in China and India, both important growth markets for H.B. Fuller. She also has a deep understanding of developing robust corporate social responsibility strategies and programs that will complement our ESG (environmental, social, and governance) efforts.”
Dr. Zaheer currently serves as the Dean of the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and as Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. She was appointed Dean at the Carlson School in March 2012, where she also holds the Elmer L. Andersen Chair in Global Corporate Social Responsibility. She has served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis since 2017, and as Chair of the Board since January 2020. For her service on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, she was named an Outstanding Director by Twin Cities Business.
“Sri is a strong leader with deep understanding of global business strategy, including building strong partnerships to diversify and scale service offerings, implementing end-to-end digital transformation to drive performance, and developing strong, global talent pipelines,” said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. “In addition to her tremendous leadership at the Carlson School and the Federal Reserve Bank, with her background in multinational, corporate financial management, she will bring to H.B. Fuller insights that will further strengthen our strategy and growth trajectory.”
“Observing H.B. Fuller over the years, I am impressed with the company’s continued international expansion and growth and the depth and breadth of its product offerings across many industries,” said Dr. Zaheer. “I am looking forward to sharing my insights on multinational business to support H.B. Fuller’s continued growth in key markets.”
Dr. Zaheer also serves as a Charter Trustee of Hamilton College and has served on several non-profit boards, including the Greater Twin Cities United Way, the Guthrie Theater and Mayo Clinic’s Economic Development Agency. She received her PhD from MIT’s Sloan School of Management, a Corporate Director’s Certificate from Harvard Business School, an MBA equivalent from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, and a BSc in Physics from Madras University. She has lived and worked in India, China, Nigeria, France, Italy, Poland, and Brazil.
About H.B. Fuller:
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation and infrastructure, aerospace, new energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries, and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at hbfuller.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005207/en/
CONTACT: Kimberlee Sinclair
Corporate Communications
+1 651 236 5823
kimberlee.sinclair@hbfuller.comBarbara Doyle
Investor Relations
+1 651 236 5023
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PACKAGING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: H.B. Fuller
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/20/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/20/2021 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005207/en