H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, announced its #1 Ranking by transaction volume during the second quarter of 2023, maintaining the Firm’s top position for 33 consecutive quarters, in PlacementTracker's Market League Tables representing 93 transactions, 3 times our nearest competitor. In addition to being the #1 Investment Bank for Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings, Registered Direct and Private Placement transactions, H.C. Wainwright executed over 170 transactions since the start of 2023 totaling approximately $6.4 Billion in transaction value. The H.C. Wainwright team has been the #1 ranked underwriter/placement agent by deal volume cumulatively since 1998.
About H.C. Wainwright & Co.
H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.
