LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / LATOKEN, the leading global exchange for startup tokens (CCC: LATOKEN-USD), acted as the key listing partner for H2.Finance which was successfully listed on LATOKEN digital asset exchange.
H2.Finance ecosystem was born to collaborate and help on the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, from the 2030 agenda objectives of the United Nations: "Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all."
The company focuses on green energy projects like eco-friendly electricity production and hydrogen sourced energies. Its mission is to support Green evolution by financing ecological energy companies.
H2.Finance team has been approved by Nanuqe platform which works with project founders to confirm identities and build trust between projects and investors. The company is listed on Nanuque website among the most recent projects with Gold verification status.
While transitioning to green energy is certainly a costly endeavour, H2.Finance, as a financial entity, will be able to support those companies in executing their projects by providing principals with a fair interest percentage in them via YFIH2 tokens. The company will also guarantee the collection of money through guarantees and collection insurances which will be executed if the energy company does not make the monthly payment correctly in time and form. The platform develops a web application to connect to Metamask, Trust Wallet, Binance wallet and transfer YFIH2 tokens to the energy company wallet. Once the company has collected all the necessary tokens, they will be sold to get the project going.
YFIH2 is the first token of H2.Finance which should facilitate lending money for green energy investments and creating a really contributive economy based on win-win interaction, bringing benefits to everyone involved: token holders will get rewards from the energy companies, H2.Finance will develop its project, the energy companies will access one more lending source while the Earth will get healthier due to transition to more eco-friendly energy resources.
YFIO2 is a new H2Finance token. It manages the H2Finance ecosystem, providing multiple opportunities to its investors. The YFIO2 contract is specifically designed to allow open staking & farming pools for BEP20 tokens. The company will invite, by partnerships, other crypto projects to open staking and farming pools on their ecosystem, without cost to the projects and with big benefits to all investors as they will be able to earn their projects' tokens and YFIO2 tokens, which will be minted on each confirmed block on the BSC. The tokens are used as rewards for all YFIH2 & YFIO2 investors as well for all investors who participate in its projects staking & farming pools allocated on the H2Finance ecosystem. More information can be found here: https://latoken.com/exchange/YFIH2_USDT
About LATOKEN
Ranked #2 worldwide in the startup tokens primary market with 280+ IEO's since 2017.
Has over 2 mln registered users, over 1 mln Android app installations.
Is in the TOP 10 of CoinGecko rank by the amount of token pairs and coins listed.
VCTV, a live streaming panel with high-profile industry leaders, produced over 500 shows to advise traders and investors how to navigate the crypto world with discussions, news updates, and interviews.
Forbes' Top-30 Remote Employer
