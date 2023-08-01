H2O Innovation Provides Emergency Drinking Water Expansion

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2023--
(TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has provided its support to a community in Northern Alberta by expanding their emergency drinking water supply within a few weeks only.
As a result of the unprecedented wildfire season this year, a number of communities in Northern Alberta were evacuated. Emergency housing was set up to host up to 1,000 evacuees. In support of this relief effort, H 2 O Innovation deployed a team to the community of John D’Or to maximize the production of drinking water from the existing treatment facility. The team was onsite in early July, within four weeks of the notice to proceed, and provided a 30% plant expansion by July 21st. The collaborative effort involving Little Red River Cree Nation, Indigenous Services Canada, and Tetra Tech allowed this rapid increase in drinking water supply and played a vital role in providing housing for the evacuated communities. The drinking water system at John D’Or employs ultrafiltration (UF) as pretreatment for nanofiltration (NF) with a production capacity of 915 cubic meters per day.
“I could not be prouder of our team, who was able to prioritize this emergency request and complete a 30% plant expansion within only a few weeks. We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the relief efforts in the aftermath of this natural disaster and to make a difference for these communities. This project perfectly aligns with our mission to provide solutions to complex water problems and to positively impact lives in times of need,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of H 2 O Innovation.
Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.
