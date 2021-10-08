CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 8, 2021--
H3 Biomedicine Inc. (H3), a U.S.-based precision medicine research & development subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., today announced it will be providing an update on its intratumoral E7766 clinical program for advanced solid tumors or lymphomas in a poster presentation at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research, the National Cancer Institute, and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (AACR-NCI-EORTC) Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held on October 7-10, 2021.
“Harnessing the innate immune response holds therapeutic promise but may require precision medicine approaches,” said Antonio Gualberto, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of H3. “Our studies show that genetic variants in the STING1 and TLR6-1-10 gene cluster are informative of upper aero digestive tract tumor patient prognosis and may uncover opportunities for therapeutic intervention. We continue to be encouraged by our ongoing clinical results with E7766 and we look forward to further advancing its Phase 1 dose escalation study.”
Abstract Number: P110
Poster Title: Neandertal Introgressions Contribute to Upper Aero-Digestive Tract Tumor Patient Survival and Identify Patients who may Benefit from STING Agonist Treatment
Presenter: Antonio Gualberto, MD, PhD, H3 Biomedicine
About E7766
E7766 is a STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) agonist with broad specificity to all major genetic variants of human STING. Preclinical studies suggest that treatment with E7766 by intratumoral administration has anti-tumor activity at both local and systemic levels with induction of effective tumor-specific memory immune response. Intratumoral E7766 is currently being evaluated in a multicenter, phase 1/1b study to assess safety/tolerability and preliminary clinical activity of E7766 as a single agent administered intratumorally in participants with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas.
About H3 Biomedicine Inc.
H3 Biomedicine Inc., is a U.S.-based precision oncology research and development subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd that is uniquely positioned to integrate real-world clinical evidence with the latest advances in cancer genomics. H3 is developing a pipeline of highly targeted, breakthrough medicines that have the potential to impact the future of cancer care and treatment. Learn more at H3Biomedicine.com.
