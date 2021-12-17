DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 17, 2021--
H5 Data Centers, an edge data center and carrier hotel provider, today announced an expansion of its downtown Atlanta data center located at 345 Courtland St. NE. The data center expansion will include build-out of more than 20,000 square feet and total up to 3 Megawatts of concurrently maintainable, Tier III data center infrastructure, in part to support a major Internet and Cable TV service provider.
"Atlanta is one of the fastest growing data center and interconnection markets,” said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. “345 Courtland hosts numerous long haul fiber cables and provides a key network access alternative to 56 Marietta and 180 Peachtree. H5 Data Centers’ new data center space will help support Atlanta’s peering and interconnection community and edge data center requirements.”
H5 Atlanta Data Center Highlights:
- 110,000 SF edge data center serving communications networks, content companies and cloud service providers
- 20,000 square feet of mission-critical space under construction
- Diverse access to 56 Marietta and 180 Peachtree with access to the region's top metro fiber providers
- Tier III design with redundant utility feeds from Georgia Power
About H5 Data Centers
H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates 15 data centers in 14 markets. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.
