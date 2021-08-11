BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 50 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.
The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $228.5 million in the period.
Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $3 per share.
Haemonetics shares have fallen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.
