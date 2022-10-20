DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--
The "Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hair styling tools market is expected to grow from $26.21 billion in 2021 to $27.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80%. The hair styling tools market is expected to grow to $33.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08%.
North America was the largest region in the hair styling tools market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hair styling tools market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The growing need of grooming among the global population is expected to drive the growth of the hair styling tools market. Grooming refers to the practice of cleaning and maintaining body parts offering a good appearance. The grooming need among the global population is growing due to increasing beauty and health awareness among people, confidence-boosting, self-care, fashion trends, and others creating a significant demand for hair styling tools.
The hair styling tools include hairdryers, hair straighteners, hair curlers, and various other products that add texture and volume to the hair, resulting in the best grooming. For instance, according to a survey commissioned by a provider of science-backed and data-driven male grooming advice Prim & Prep in 2022, a broad majority of men care about poor grooming habits and want to do it properly.
More than 3/4th (76%) of men spend time grooming to take pride in their appearance. The survey results show that personal appearance and hygiene are primarily performed for self-respect. This indicates that the need for grooming is increasing, thus, will drive the growth of the hair styling tools market.
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hair styling tools market. The market is witnessing the incorporation of advanced technologies in hair styling tools such as innovative hair straightening brushes that provide natural hair straightening functions with maximum output and no risk of damage to the hair. These products offer benefits such as multiple use cases, reduced heat damage, and include an attractive design.
Key companies with these products can attract new customers and increase sales. For instance, in September 2021, Shark Ninja, a US-based company offering hair care products introduced a new Shark HyperAIRT Hair Dryer, an ultra-fast drying tool with no heat damage and styles for all hair types.
In February 2022, Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, an India-based company offering hair care products announced the acquisition of BBLUNT, for IN138 crore ($17.6 million). Under this deal, Honasa will acquire BBLUNT's hair color, hairstyling segment and BBLUNT salons. BBLUNT is an India-based company offering hair care and styling products.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Hair Styling Tools Market Characteristics
3. Hair Styling Tools Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Hair Styling Tools
5. Hair Styling Tools Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Hair Styling Tools Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Hair Styling Tools Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Hair Styling Tools Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Hair Styling Tools Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Manual
- Electric
6.2. Global Hair Styling Tools Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Hair Dryers
- Hair Curlers And Rollers
- Hair Straighteners
- Hair Styling Brushes And Combs
- Others (Hair Scalp Massager)
6.3. Global Hair Styling Tools Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Hypermarkets And Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Channels
- Others (Salons, Departmental Stores)
6.4. Global Hair Styling Tools Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Household
- Commercial
7. Hair Styling Tools Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Hair Styling Tools Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Hair Styling Tools Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
