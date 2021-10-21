The notorious Haiti gang that kidnapped 16 Americans and a Canadian on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince on Saturday is threatening to “put a bullet” in the heads of the hostages if its ransom demand of $17 million is not met.
In a video being widely circulated, Wilson Joseph, a leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, said those who haven’t “paid the bills yet” need to finish doing so.
“I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,” he said.
Joseph is known as “Lanmou San Jou,” which translates into “death doesn’t know when it’s coming.” His gang abducted the missionaries with Christian Aid Ministries on Saturday just east of the capital after stopping their vehicle by gunpoint. The gang is known for its group kidnappings, and the ransoming of hostages by the busload and carload.
The high-profile hostage taking has thrown Haiti into the global headlines with President Joe Biden being briefed daily on efforts by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to free the hostages, including five children. The youngest is eight months old.
Joseph made the video on Wednesday, a day before the video circulated and Haiti National Police Chief Leon Charles resigned from his post as head of the beleaguered force.
In the video, Joseph, wearing a purple suit and showing his face, asks the person behind the camera to film several coffins, presumably the corpses of five of his gang members who have been killed.
“Ariel Henry. Leon Charles. You guys make me cry,” Wilson said referring to the acting prime minister, Henry, and police chief Charles. “But I’m going to make you guys cry blood. If demands are not met. By killing five of my soldiers doesn’t mean he’s going to destroy my army. I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans.
