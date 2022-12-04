Balloting results for the 2022 election of players by the Contemporary Era Committee:

(12 votes needed for election)

Fred McGriff (16 votes, 100; Don Mattingly (8 votes, 50%); Curt Shilling (7 votes, 43.8%); Dale Murphy (6 votes, 37.5%); Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro received three or fewer votes each.

The 16-member Contemporary Era Committee is comprised of Hall of Fame members Greg Maddux, Jack Morris, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith, Frank Thomas, Alan Trammell; major league executives Paul Beeston, Theo Epstein, Derric Hall, Arte Moreno, Kim Ng, Dave St. Peter, Ken Williams; and veteran media members Steve Hirdt, LaVelle Neal and Susan Slusser.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you