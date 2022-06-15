CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2022--
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has named highly experienced sports marketing and sales professional Vic Gregovits as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, effective June 20, 2022. Gregovits, who will report to President and CEO Michael Crawford, will be tasked with further growing the HOFV brand among sponsors, consumers and the local community. His primary responsibilities will include overseeing all of the Company’s strategic marketing efforts as well as a dedicated focus to new sponsor and partner development for HOFV, Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, Hall of Fame Village Media, and the company’s emerging gaming and entertainment verticals.
“Vic is a game-changing addition to our Company, as he possesses more than 32 years’ experience working in sales and marketing for some of the most recognizable sports franchises in the world, including the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians,” said Crawford. “We are very excited to leverage his deep connections with the business community to bring on additional sponsors and his strong local market expertise to enhance the experience for guests of the Hall of Fame Village. I look forward to working with Vic to further solidify HOFV’s position as the preeminent brand operating at the intersection of sports, media and entertainment.”
Gregovits joins HOFV from the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, where he served as President and oversaw business operations for the USL and its home field, Highmark Stadium. In just one year with the Riverhounds, Gregovits oversaw double digit increases in both ticket sales and corporate partnerships. What’s more, he was instrumental in Highmark Stadium being selected to host the International Jazz Festival, Blues Festival, was home to Pittsburgh Women’s Lacrosse inaugural season and the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (“WPIAL”) soccer championships on multi-year agreements.
Prior to the Riverhounds, Gregovits spent two years as President of the Louisville Bats, the AAA Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, where he oversaw all operations. He helped grow overall revenues incrementally, including increasing corporate partnership renewals by double digits. During his career, Gregovits has held senior-level sales and marketing positions with several additional professional sports franchises and high-profile organizations including the San Antonio Commanders, one of eight members of the Alliance of American Football, Home Team Marketing, the Cleveland Guardians, Robert Morris University, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Eagles. Impressively, Gregovits played a significant role in negotiating the $58 million naming rights agreement to Progressive Field.
“I am so energized to be joining HOFV and to use my over three decades of experience in sales and marketing to elevate this brand exponentially,” said Gregovits. “There are so many compelling opportunities this company offers fans and sponsors that no other business can, and I am excited to get to work and help drive revenue throughout each vertical of the organization. It’s an honor to work alongside Mike and the rest of our experienced leadership team.”
Gregovits, who resides in Avon Lake, Ohio, graduated from Robert Morris University with a degree in Business Administration, and was the recipient of the Sales & Marketing Executives of Cleveland’s Distinguished Marketing & Sales Award in 2006. He was a volunteer member on the Board of Trustees for Robert Morris University and the Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society, Pittsburgh Advertising Club and the Louisville Sports Commission. Furthermore, Gregovits also served on the Steering Committee for the National Sports Forum.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including refinancing its existing term loan and obtaining financing to construct planned facilities; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel, the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005711/en/
CONTACT: For Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
Media Inquiries:public.relations@hofreco.com
Investor Inquiries:investor.relations@hofreco.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL AUDIO/VIDEO URBAN PLANNING LUXURY DEPARTMENT STORES RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY GENERAL SPORTS OFFICE PRODUCTS RESTAURANT/BAR SPORTS VACATION LODGING DESTINATIONS TRAVEL
SOURCE: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/15/2022 08:31 AM/DISC: 06/15/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005711/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.