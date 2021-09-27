HALL, WALT & BACA Wines Announce 2021 My Wine Moment Photo Giveaway

ST. HELENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
HALL, WALT and BACA Wines, a set of family-owned wineries based in both Napa and Sonoma counties, has launched its first ever My Wine Moment Giveaway, ahead of the much anticipated holiday season. The Photo Giveaway, which is open for entry October 1 through November 24, 2021, will award one participant with the ultimate Napa Valley retreat package.
Prospective entrants are invited to share an image enjoying wine as part of a special moment. The lucky winner and a guest will receive a four-day, three-night accommodations package in Napa Valley, roundtrip airfare, and private ground transportation. Additionally, the winner and a guest will visit all five HALL, WALT and BACA luxury Tasting Room locations for a series of private food and wine experiences, with private transportation being provided to and from each. The winners will also receive a $500 Visa Gift Card for a selection of HALL, WALT and BACA wines. Additionally, multiple ‘Honorable Mention’ special wine moments photographs will be selected.
“Wine has been a part of so many special moments throughout the course of my life – birthdays, graduations, countless holiday gatherings, as well as simple moments like an evening stroll through the vineyard with Craig,” says Vintner Kathryn Hall. “We know others have these moments too and we love hearing about them. I hope this Giveaway will encourage you to share the joy of your own special wine moments.”
The My Wine Moment Giveaway is free to enter, and entries are being accepted October 1 through November 24. There are two ways to enter. Participants may submit a photo and comment on the HALL, WALT, or BACA websites at My Wine Moment or by posting a picture on Instagram using the hashtag #MyWineMoment and one of the brand hashtags: #HALLWines, #WALTWines or #BACAWines. The winner will be selected Monday, November 29. To review the official giveaway rules, please visit Terms & Conditions. Entrants must be 21 and over to be eligible.
ABOUT HALL FAMILY WINES: HALL Family Wines produces high quality Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Zinfandel under the HALL, WALT and BACA brand monikers. HALL Family Wines collectively owns five wine country tasting rooms including HALL St. Helena, HALL Rutherford, WALT Sonoma, WALT Oxbow, and WALT | BACA Healdsburg. Owned by Craig and Kathryn Hall, the family-owned winery produces artisan wines that express the unique and diverse character of the wine country’s soils and climates through meticulous attention to detail in the vineyards and throughout the winemaking process. The family’s luxury wine portfolio, led by Vice President of Winemaking Megan Gunderson Paredes, sources fruit from some of the most prominent vineyards up and down the West Coast including twelve Estate vineyards – Sacrashe, Bergfeld, Hardester, Beller, Atlas Peak, Lamoreaux, Rainin, Dellar-Freidkin, Cook, Bob’s Ranch, Clos Pepe and The Corners . The HALL St. Helena winery was the first LEED® Gold Certified Winery in the State of California in 2009 and earned another LEED® Gold certification for its high - tech production facility and Tasting Room in 2014. Since the inception of HALL in 1995, the three luxury wine brands have earned over 700 ratings of 90 points or above from the industry’s top critics, including four 100-point scores. Visit www.hallwines.com, www.waltwines.com, www.bacawines.com for more information, or call 707-967-2626.
