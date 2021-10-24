The cinematographer who died on the “Rust” movie set Thursday inspired many with her determination, her younger sister said.
Halyna Hutchins was fatally struck by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin, who had been handed the firearm by an assistant director who said he didn’t know it was loaded, a search warrant affidavit said.
“I cannot comprehend [her passing],” Hutchins’ sibling, Svetlana Androsovych, told the Kyiv Post.
“I loved her very much; I was very proud of her, and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance.”
An investigation into the incident on the New Mexico film set is ongoing, with Baldwin saying in a Twitter post Friday that he is fully cooperating. He also wrote that his “heart is broken” for Hutchins’ loved ones.
Hutchins, 42, and her husband, Matthew Hutchins, had a 9-year-old son, Andros.
Her sister lives in Indonesia.
“Her determination was admired by many,” Androsovych said. “Her marriage and relationship with her husband is an example to follow — no quarrels or scandals. It was real love, their beautiful son, is proof of that, we call him ‘wunderkind’ — a brilliant and capable boy.”
