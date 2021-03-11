FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had 21 points and 11 assists as West Division No. 3 seed North Texas routed the East Division's sixth-seeded Middle Tennessee 76-56 on Wednesday night in the Conference USA tournament second round.
North Texas will face second-seeded Old Dominion in a Thursday quarterfinal.
Thomas Bell added 19 points and James Reese had 15 for North Texas (14-9).
Jordan Davis and Jalen Jordan scored 12 points apiece for Middle Tennessee (5-18), which advanced after FIU forfeited the first round matchup due to COVID protocols and contact tracing. DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com