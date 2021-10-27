WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) _ The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $34 million.
On a per-share basis, the Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.
The insurance company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.27 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THG