Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Harbor"), an asset manager that continues to curate a select suite of active ETFs from boutique managers, while internally managing multi-asset and multi-manager strategies via the firm's Multi-Asset Solutions Team, today has launched the Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF (ticker: MAPP).
Managed by Harbor’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team, the Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF utilizes an actively managed multi-asset approach to achieve its investment objective of providing long-term total return while aiming to limit downside risk. In an effort to achieve the objective, the Fund invests in an underlying diversified portfolio of exchange traded funds, including other funds managed by Harbor, providing exposure to broad asset classes, such as equities, fixed income securities of any credit quality, real estate investment trusts, commodities, and cash and cash equivalents.
The Harbor Multi-Asset Solutions Team uses a systematic approach to dynamically shift the portfolio's risk and return profile based on where the economy and markets are in the business cycle. This systematic approach uses growth, liquidity, and inflation factors to map the business cycle, identify the prevailing business cycle regime, and construct a corresponding portfolio. The Team further complements this systematic business cycle framework with fundamental research.
"We believe too many investors inappropriately anchor their portfolios to arbitrary benchmarks or target static volatility profiles which result in sub optimal starting points,” said Spenser Lerner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Multi-Asset Solutions at Harbor. “Rather than anchor to some arbitrary starting point, we anchor to the prevailing business cycle regime, which we believe is the primary driver of cross asset returns. This should help drive better returns and better downside hedge vs. our multi-asset peers."
This is now the fourteenth actively managed, fully transparent ETF introduced by Harbor, who made its debut in the ETF market in September 2021. This offering adds to Harbor’s growing lineup of ETFs across investment themes and asset classes.
About Harbor Capital
Harbor Capital Advisors is an asset manager with an AUM of $47.5B as of 6/30/2023, known for curating an intentionally select suite of active ETFs from boutique managers. Advisors looking for distinct and differentiated investment options for their clients’ portfolios often connect with our passionate obsession to find what we believe to be the best and bold solutions that have the potential to produce compelling, risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit harborcapital.com.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of a Harbor fund before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus for this Fund and other information, visit harborcapital.com or call 800-422-1050. Read it carefully before investing.
All investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal.
Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. The ETF is new and has limited operating history to judge.
There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved. The Fund is a fund of funds and is subject to the expenses and risks of the underlying funds, including but not limited to risks associated with: commodities; derivatives; fixed income securities, including “high-yield” or “junk” bonds; foreign issuers/foreign markets, U.S. government securities; mortgage- and asset-backed securities; REITs; and small companies. The Fund’s investment performance depends upon the successful allocation by the Advisor of the Fund’s assets among asset classes, geographical regions, sectors, and specific investments. The Advisor’s judgment about the attractiveness, value and growth potential of a particular asset class, region, sector, or investment may be incorrect and the Advisor’s selection of the underlying funds to implement its asset allocation decisions may not produce the desired results. The Fund utilizes a quantitative model and there are limitations in every quantitative model. There can be no assurances that the strategies pursued, or the techniques implemented in the quantitative model will be profitable, and various market conditions may be materially less favorable to certain strategies than others.
The views expressed herein may not be reflective of current opinions, are subject to change without prior notice, should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to purchase a particular security.
Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV). Market price returns are based upon the closing composite market price and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the Distributor of the Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF.
