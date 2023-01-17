BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
Harbor Link Holdings LLC (Harbor Link) a Maryland based company and a leader in telecommunications infrastructure, announces its role in Harbor Peak Network Solutions LLC (Harbor Peak). a new telecommunications infrastructure venture in Northern Virginia. This project kicks off with an initial project in Ashburn, Virginia, consisting of a planned six mile multi-duct fiber route. With its prime location, the eight-conduit fiber ring will provide building interconnection in the Northern Virginia data center market.
As a joint entity, Harbor Peak specializes in dark fiber, interconnect and network planning services on a carrier-neutral basis. With a focus on securing fiber routes and computing facilities that provide for diversity, scalability and cost efficiency, the company’s capabilities also include last mile access in metro areas and data centers. Harbor Peak’s proposed six mile Ashburn fiber network addresses the need for increased fiber optic cable connectivity among data centers in the Ashburn area.
“I’m excited to be part of this venture and to bring the Northern Virginia data center market more access to high speed, reliable fiber optic cable connectivity. Harbor Peak’s infrastructure is designed to support the digital transport needs of carriers, OTT’s and technology clients,” comments Felix Dialoiso, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Harbor Link. “Ashburn has become an epicenter for the development of hyperscale data centers to meet the exponential growth in demand for cloud-based services. We anticipate an explosion of development in the Mid-Atlantic region over the next five years, and Harbor Link intends to be at the forefront of it.”
Most recently Harbor Link announced a 60-mile conduit build along I-95 and MD RT-97, which began construction in January 2022. Similar to the company’s I-95 and MD RT-97 route, the Harbor Peak planned route features conduit for fiber optic cables to enable multi-path, high-speed connectivity. The underground infrastructure system will provide local and long-haul dark fiber capacity with easy access points to enable interconnection.
The rapid expansion of cloud-based services in recent years has increased the need for a robust and resilient infrastructure. The Northern Virginia region is home to the world’s largest data center and network connectivity hub, and is a highly coveted corridor with limited access to fully redundant and diverse dark fiber - raw data pipes that can be lit and serviced by providers and private network operators for enhanced data transmission and security.
Harbor Peak is set to break ground in Ashburn in the first half of 2023. Future planned phases will consist of network expansions further into Virginia, including Fredericksburg and Richmond.
About Harbor Link:
Harbor Link is a leader in the telecommunications infrastructure industry, specializing in the design, construction, and maintenance of conduit infrastructure, as well as local and long-haul dark fiber networks. With the fastest speed and lowest latency, Harbor Link’s open access model increases infrastructure resilience, security, and capacity, while lowering costs and expanding access to all public and private sectors, including federal facilities and government agencies throughout Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC and the surrounding areas.
