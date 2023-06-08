BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2023--
HarbourVest Partners, the global private markets investment specialist, today announced the appointment of Peter Mahoney as a managing director and Head of Fund Accounting. In this role, Mahoney will be responsible for leading the firm’s fund and investment accounting operations, in addition to leading the Firm’s Valuation, and Audit Committees.
“We are excited to welcome Peter to HarbourVest,” said Pete Wilson, Managing Director at HarbourVest Partners. “His extensive experience managing fund accounting operations across multiple jurisdictions and vehicle types will help the firm navigate increasingly complex challenges as we expand our offerings and enter new markets.”
Mahoney joins HarbourVest from Vanguard, where he has held a number of accounting roles over the last 25 years. Most recently, he was a Principal and Global Head of Fund Accounting, leading a team of 200+ professionals, and prior to that he was the Head of International Fund Services. He has extensive fund accounting experience across multiple jurisdictions. As Global Head of Fund Accounting, he managed teams across five global entities, where he streamlined team responsibilities and developed and implemented new technology to modernize Vanguard’s operational and oversight capabilities. As Head of International Funds Services, he presided over Vanguard’s fund accounting and administrative functions for all non-US entities. Mahoney received a BS in Finance from Bloomsburg University and his MBA from St Joseph’s University.
ABOUT HARBOURVEST
HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets firm with 40 years of experience and more than $106 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Our interwoven platform provides clients access to global primary funds, secondary transactions, direct co-investments, real assets and infrastructure, and private credit. Our strengths extend across strategies, enabled by our team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 215 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Across our private markets platform, our team has committed more than $55 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $46 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $33 billion in directly operating companies. We partner strategically and plan our offerings innovatively to provide our clients with access, insight, and global opportunities.
