HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, has announced that its Digital Transformation Solutions business unit is now certified for EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D. This accomplishment is the first ever avionics certification for HARMAN.
“It is an immense honor to receive our first ever avionics certification, and we are excited about expanding into the aviation industry,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN. “This EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D Certification demonstrates the competence and capability of our teams at HARMAN to properly develop and distribute avionics products and services, and we look forward to seeing the innovation our expertise brings to this new domain.”
The EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D certification is the international standard for Quality Management Systems for the aviation, space, and defense (ASD) industry, which is intended for use by organizations that design, develop, and provide ASD products and services. This assessment and certification showcases HARMAN’s effective adoption of the Avionics Quality Management System standard requirements, and the management commitment and capability of HARMAN to design, develop, and deliver products and services in the avionics domain to customers.
HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions also has been recently appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development V 2.0 at Maturity Level 5. CMMI 2.0 is the proven set of global best practices and capability maturity model for process improvement by international body CMMI Institute (ISACA).
About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS)
HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are constantly delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to over 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard / management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, telecom and industrial being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next-generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey. To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/
About HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
