HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit is introducing DefenSight Cybersecurity Platform to help enterprises keep their IT systems safe and secure using real-time threat intelligence analytics.
DefenSight Cybersecurity Platform quickly and accurately identifies the most vulnerable systems through continuous monitoring for compliance of enterprise IT systems against security policies. By triangulating internal systems data with external threat data in innovative ways, the new platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in order to reduce cost, complexity and time needed to remediate enterprise vulnerabilities.
“Today, security solutions are becoming all the more essential to how companies function on a daily basis, especially with the rise of remote work,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN. “At HARMAN, we want to help companies navigate the latest digital-first technology and proactively counter cyber threats. Recognizing the complexity of enterprise systems, we have introduced DefenSight Cybersecurity Platform. We are developing IP to build solutions that help to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks through educating customers on vulnerable areas and enabling companies to improve enterprise security across multiple engagement channels. With security and efficiency being our top priority, HARMAN is delivering advanced safety technology that will have a tangible impact on improving the safety of enterprise’s IT infrastructure.”
Enterprise systems are complex and interconnected, which causes vulnerabilities to spread quickly. By gathering inputs from various internal and external sources to validate security threats and predict which other potential systems could be vulnerable, DefenSight Cybersecurity Platform is able to solve the vulnerability and automatically apply the appropriate software solution.
About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS)
HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, Industrial, Retail, Software, and Hospitality being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey. To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/
About HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
