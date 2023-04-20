RICHMOND, Va. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2023--
Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces its pending merger with Sixpoint Partners (Sixpoint), a global investment bank focused on private capital advisory. The combined entity will provide clients with expanded advisory services including M&A, capital solutions and primary fund placement.
Harris Williams will continue to be led by co-CEOs Bob Baltimore and John Neuner. Eric Zoller, founder and partner of Sixpoint, will join the Harris Williams leadership team as head of private capital advisory.
“Sixpoint has built a terrific business, providing the private equity community with service offerings that are complementary to and synergistic with our own,” said John Neuner. “For over 30 years, our private equity partners have trusted us to help them build their business through our M&A advice. The collective expertise of Harris Williams and Sixpoint will enable us to support our clients throughout the life cycle of their firms—from fundraising to generating returns.”
“Our Sixpoint team is proud of what we have accomplished and excited to become part of Harris Williams, which is one of the most trusted M&A advisors to the private equity community,” said Eric Zoller. “The cultures of our two firms are an excellent fit, as we share a deep entrepreneurial spirit and great commonality of values. At the end of the day, we are all relentlessly focused on providing the very best experience for our clients and our people.”
“We are excited to welcome the talented Sixpoint team to Harris Williams and to capitalize on the considerable potential of our new partnership,” added Bob Baltimore. “Our collective focus on industry knowledge, process excellence and providing the right solution to our clients will combine to form a powerful solution for our private equity clients.”
The merger, which is expected to be completed this summer, is subject to receipt of regulatory approval.
About Harris Williams
Harris Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver premium outcomes through M&A. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).
About Sixpoint Partners
Sixpoint Partners is a leading global investment bank focused on delivering strategic advisory and fundraising solutions for the middle market private equity industry. The firm’s core areas of focus include (i) primary fund placement and strategic advisory, (ii) secondaries advisory and (iii) co-investment placement across a wide range of industries, strategies, and geographies. Sixpoint Partners has a reputation for its direct, results-driven style and for delivering innovative solutions to complex problems in order to create long-term value for clients. Sixpoint is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, and London. Investment banking and other advisory activities are provided by Sixpoint Partners LLC (“Sixpoint”), a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Sixpoint Partners is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).
Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com ). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005429/en/
CONTACT: Media:Julia Moore
Harris Williams
media@harriswilliams.comorNathaniel Garnick/Mark Semer
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
KEYWORD: NEW YORK VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ASSET MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Harris Williams
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/20/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/20/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005429/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.