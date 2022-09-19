CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets, today announced it has added three seasoned professionals to its Investor Relations team. Chris Brown, Paul Marchese, and Anthony Potenza join the firm’s well-established team and will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with the institutional investor community.
Harrison Street has continued to expand its Investor Relations team over the past 12 months, including adding Mina Kojuri, who joined the firm as a London-based Director, and several professionals to the department’s Investor Analytics function to support its best-in-class client service mission. The Firm’s Investor Relations team now exceeds 20 professionals across the globe. Today, Harrison Street manages over $50 billion in AUM for a global client base of more than 500 investors, and recently opened offices in San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Toronto.
Christopher Merrill, Harrison Street’s Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to welcome such seasoned professionals of Anthony, Chris, and Paul’s caliber to Harrison Street’s growing global Investor Relations team. We look forward to leveraging their deep industry relationships as we continue to strengthen the world-class support we provide to our global investor base and enhance the tremendous client services platform we have built over the past 17 years. Additionally, creating differentiated and first-mover strategies to offer our investors will continue to be a priority for Harrison Street.”
Mr. Potenza joins as a Director and brings more than 17 years of fundraising, business development and investor relations experience. Prior to joining Harrison Street, Mr. Potenza was a Vice President and Client Executive for LaSalle Investment Management, where he was responsible for building and maintaining capital relationships across private equity, private debt, and other alternative strategies with institutional clients primarily on the East Coast. Prior to joining Lasalle, Mr. Potenza worked as an Investment Consultant in the Global Manager Research Group for Willis Towers Watson Investment Services, conducting underwriting and due diligence for real estate and private equity funds.
Mr. Marchese also joins as Director and brings more than 18 years of investment experience to Harrison Street. He was most recently a Vice President at Marquette Associates, where he led the construction and management of numerous client portfolios as the primary investment consultant representing $3.7 billion in AUA (as of June 30, 2022) for a range of endowments, foundations, public and multiemployer plans. Mr. Marchese is a member of the CAIA Association and holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation.
Mr. Brown will join as a Vice President and brings more than eight years of fundraising and investor relations experience to Harrison Street. Most recently, he served as Director of Capital Raising and Investor Relations at Cityview, where he managed and developed the firm’s relationships with public and private pension plans, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and investment consultants, and raised capital for Cityview’s flagship fund, programmatic joint ventures, and portfolio recapitalization opportunities.
About Harrison Street
Harrison Street is one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets. Since inception in 2005, the firm has created a series of differentiated investment solutions focused on demographic-driven, needs-based assets. The firm has invested across senior housing, student housing, healthcare delivery, life sciences and storage real estate as well as social and utility infrastructure. Headquartered in Chicago with offices in London, Toronto, San Francisco and Washington DC, the firm has more than 220-employees and over $50 billion in assets under management. Clients of the firm include a global institutional investor base domiciled in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Harrison Street was awarded Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments for seven consecutive years (2014-2020) and was recognized by PERE as the 2021 Alternatives Investor of the Year, North America and 2020 Global Alternatives Investor of the Year. For more information, please visit www.harrisonst.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005327/en/
CONTACT: Media:
For Harrison Street
Nathaniel Garnick/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY INSURANCE FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT BANKING
SOURCE: Harrison Street
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/19/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005327/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.