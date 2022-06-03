Harry Kasparian, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at HGreg Group, is named Honoree of 2022 Auto Remarketing’s 40 Under 40 Awards Program

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
Marketer and technologist Harry Kasparian has been named honoree of the 2022 Auto Remarketing’s 40 Under 40: Dealers Awards Program. As North America’s premier business awards program in the automotive industry, the award recognizes the best and brightest in retail automotive.
Harry Kasparian, CMO and CPO at HGreg, is named honoree of the 2022 Auto Remarketing’s 40 Under 40 awards program. (Photo: Business Wire)
“It’s a great honor to be the recipient of this award — especially on behalf of such an incredible team,” said Kasparian, CMO and CPO of HGreg. “As a group that consistently pushes the boundaries to redefine the customer journey, recognition such as this one offers us a point of proof that we are executing our mission. The milestones and achievements would not be possible without the commitment and diligence of everyone at HGreg.”
Honorees of the 2022 Auto Remarketing’s 40 Under 40 awards program were selected by the editorial board of Auto Remarketing for demonstrating excellent work in pre-owned cars operations, and for showing great character and community support. The honorees will be featured in the June issue of Auto Remarketing magazine, online at autoremarketing.com and during a ceremony this fall at Used Car Week, in Las Vegas.
Founded in 1993, HGreg entered the U.S. market in 2008. Today, the company is one of the fastest growing automotive groups in North America and one of the top 10 independent dealerships in the U.S. with storefronts in Florida and, since 2020, in Los Angeles. With more than 25 years of continuous service, a network of 31 storefronts (16 pre-owned and 15 new car) and fulfilment centers throughout the U.S and Canada with more than 1,700 associates, HGreg is determined to offer a new world of customer convenience and care to redefine the car buying experience.
