Hartford Funds today announced the launch of its first commodity-focused exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSE: HCOM), which will be sub-advised by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and Schroder Investment Management North America Ltd (collectively, “Schroders”). HCOM seeks long-term total return by investing in a range of commodity-related instruments. The actively managed Fund’s performance benchmark will be the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return Index.
“Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF allows us to offer our clients exposure to an alternative asset class that we feel is ripe for opportunity in the current market environment,” said Vernon Meyer, Chief Investment Officer at Hartford Funds. “This product further demonstrates our commitment to providing both our existing and prospective clients diverse, long-term investing opportunities that can help them achieve their investment goals.”
HCOM will primarily invest in a range of commodity-related derivative instruments – such as futures and other commodity-linked swaps – along with cash or cash equivalents, such as certificates of deposit, treasury bills, floating-rate notes, and equities of commodity-related companies. The Fund will seek exposure to a range of commodity sectors from time to time including, but not limited to, the energy, agriculture and metals sectors. As the Fund’s sub-adviser, Schroders will consider fundamental, quantitative, and technical sentiment to determine the asset allocation to various commodities. HCOM may also invest in structured notes, debt securities, convertible securities, and foreign currency.
HCOM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ARCA, Inc. The portfolio management team consists of James Luke, Malcolm Melville, and Dravasp Jhabvala, three dedicated investment professionals on Schroders’ Commodities team with an average of 17 years of investment experience.
About Hartford Funds
Founded in 1996, Hartford Funds is a leading asset manager, which provides mutual funds, ETFs, and 529 college savings plans. Using its human-centric investing approach, Hartford Funds creates strategies and tools designed to address the needs and wants of investors. Leveraging partnerships with leading experts, Hartford Funds delivers insight into the latest demographic trends and investor behavior.
The firm’s product line-up includes more than 50 mutual funds and ETFs in a variety of styles and asset classes. Its mutual funds (with the exception of certain fund of funds) are sub-advised by Wellington Management or Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The strategic beta ETFs offered by Hartford Funds are designed to help address investors’ evolving needs by leveraging a unique risk-optimized approach, which identifies risks within each asset class and then deliberately and systematically re-allocates capital toward risks more likely to enhance return potential. Excluding affiliated funds of funds, as of June 30, 2021, Hartford Funds’ investment advisory business had approximately $153.8 billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets under management. For more information about our investment family, visit http://www.hartfordfunds.com.
About Schroders
As a global investment manager, we actively and responsibly manage investments for a wide range of institutions and individuals, to help them meet their financial goals and prepare for the future. The world is forever changing, and with our clients at the center of everything we do, we understand the need to continue to adapt and evolve our business in line with what matters most to our clients today, and in the future.
Our ongoing success is built on a history of experience and expertise, whereby we partner with our clients to construct innovative products and solutions across our five business areas consisting of Private Assets & Alternatives through our Schroders Capital brand, Solutions, Mutual Funds, Institutional and Wealth Management, and invest in a wide range of assets and geographies. By combining our commitment to active management and focusing on sustainability, our strategic capabilities are designed to deliver positive outcomes for our clients.
We are responsible for $967.5 billion* assets of our clients, managed locally by 42 investment teams worldwide. As a global business with over 5,500 talented staff across 37 locations, we are able to stay close to our clients and understand their needs. We have over 200 years of experience in investment and innovation and remain committed to creating a better future by investing responsibly for our clients.
Further information about Schroders can be found at www.schroders.com/us.
*as of June 30, 2021
