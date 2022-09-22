Harvard Astrophysicist Searching for Extraterrestrial Life to Keynote 2022 International Forum on Consciousness in Madison, WI September 29-30

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--
Thought leaders from around the world, including Avi Loeb, the Harvard astrophysicist in search of extraterrestrial life, and Rosalind Watts, named among the 50 Most Influential People in Psychedelics, will gather in Madison, WI on September 29-30 for the 2022 International Forum on Consciousness. The Forum brings together experts, practitioners and the interested public for two days of in-depth presentations, immersive experiences, live music and opportunities for connection and dialogue with presenters.
This year’s topic “As Above, So Below” explores how expanded understanding of both the universe and micro unseen worlds can transform awareness of self amid time, space, matter and energy. Each presenter and panel will consider diverse perspectives on truth and reality, experiencing transdisciplinary views with different approaches to accessing states of consciousness.
The International Forum on Consciousness is a yearly event dedicated to information-sharing and discussion regarding important—and often challenging—topics related to the exploration of consciousness. It is co-hosted by the BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Institute and Promega Corporation. View videos from past Forums here.
2022 Key Questions
- How is our perception of self, others, the environment, and the universe influenced by our current concept of time and space, as well as by our cultural, historical, scientific and religious frameworks?
- How are we transformed by encounters that are beyond our current understanding of human embodiment, intellectual framework and scientific explanation?
- What are the current limitations of knowledge and technology which impede the conceptualization of what might be considered intelligent life outside our solar system?
2022 Presenters
- Abraham (Avi) Loeb, Ph.D., Frank B. Baird Professor of Science, Harvard University, Boston, MA
- John Dunne, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Contemplative Humanities; Chair, Department of Asian Languages and Cultures; Core Faculty, Center for Healthy Minds, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI
- Sutton King, MPH, Menominee/Oneida; Co-Founder & President, Urban Indigenous Collective, New York, NY
- Elizabeth Krasnoff, Ph.D., Healer, Composer, Producer, Shamanic Practitioner, Researcher, Transformational Speaker; Sound Medicine, San Francisco, CA and New York, NY
- Jeffrey J. Kripal, Ph.D., Associate Dean of the Humanities; J. Newton Rayzor Professor of Philosophy and Religious Thought, Rice University, Houston, TX
- Paulo Roberto Silva de Souza, Shaman; Director of Céu do Mar, Rio de Janeiro; President of Guananshe Co. in South Bahia; Manager, Jungle Clinic projects in Rio, Bahia and Amazonia at Mutum, Yawanawa village, Brazil
- Rosalind Watts, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and Founder of ACER Integration, United Kingdom
- Margaret Wertheim, Artist, Writer and Curator, Los Angeles, CA
Details & Registration
- When: September 29-30, 2022; see daily schedule here
- Where: BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Promega Corporation, 5445 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711
- Who: Researchers, students, practitioners, thought leaders, interested general public
- Registration: $275. Scholarships available. Register and find more information at www.btci.org/forum
About BTC Institute
The BTC Institute is a not-for-profit organization operated exclusively for educational, scientific and cultural purposes. Learn more about its K–12 programs, scientific course offerings, and annual educational forums and symposia at www.btci.org
About Promega Corporation
Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics, and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com
