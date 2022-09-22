Harvard Astrophysicist Searching for Extraterrestrial Life to Keynote 2022 International Forum on Consciousness in Madison, WI September 29-30

The 2022 International Forum on Consciousness will be held in Madison, WI on September 29-30. The interested public is invited to attend. Avi Loeb, the Harvard astrophysicist searching for extraterrestrial life, will keynote. He will be joined by thought leaders, researchers, healers and spiritual leaders from around the world for the 2022 Forum "As Above, So Below" to explore how expanded understanding of both the universe and micro unseen worlds can transform awareness of self amid time, space, matter and energy.