HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $410,000 in its second quarter.
The Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.
The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period.
Harvard Bioscience shares have climbed 90% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBIO