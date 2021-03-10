HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $615,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.
The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $31 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $7.8 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $102.1 million.
The company's shares closed at $4.55. A year ago, they were trading at $2.63.
