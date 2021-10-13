FILE - In this March 20, 2019, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, meets with Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. An intensive summer language program hosted by Harvard University in Beijing will relocate to Taiwan in summer of 2022, as the U.S.-China relationship remains strained. The program is moving to Taipei and will kick off next summer with about 60 students who will take eight weeks of classes, National Taiwan University confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.