Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) announces the following distributions for Harvest ETFs for the month ending August 31, 2023. The distribution will be paid on or about September 8, 2023 to unitholders of record on August 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2023.
Harvest has established a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) for certain classes of Harvest ETFs, allowing investors to easily benefit from compounding their distributions on a monthly basis. Certain Harvest ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) are eligible for the Distribution Reinvestment Plan, provided that their investment dealer supports participation in the DRIP. Investors may opt into the DRIP by contacting their investment dealer, otherwise distributions will be paid in cash.
Harvest ETF
TSX Ticker
Distribution
HHL
$0.0583 per unit
HHL.U
$0.0583 per unit
HHL.B
$0.0583 per unit
HBF
$0.0600 per unit
HBF.U
$0.0600 per unit
HBF.B
$0.0600 per unit
HPF
$0.0250 per unit
HPF.U
$0.0250 per unit
HTA
$0.1000 per unit
HTA.U
$0.1000 per unit
HTA.B
$0.1000 per unit
HGR
$0.0458 per unit
HUBL
$0.0833 per unit
HUBL.U
$0.0833 per unit
HUTL
$0.1166 per unit
HDIF
$0.0708 per unit
HLIF
$0.0583 per unit
HHLE
$0.0913 per unit
HBFE
$0.0810 per unit
HTAE
$0.1063 per unit
HUTE
$0.0851 per unit
HLFE
$0.0804 per unit
HRIF
$0.1000 per unit
TRVI
$0.1600 per unit
For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestetfs.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.
About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.
Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $3.6 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest ETFs offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.
You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the TSX. If the shares are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents.
