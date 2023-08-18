OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2023--

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) announces the following distributions for Harvest ETFs for the month ending August 31, 2023. The distribution will be paid on or about September 8, 2023 to unitholders of record on August 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2023.

Harvest has established a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) for certain classes of Harvest ETFs, allowing investors to easily benefit from compounding their distributions on a monthly basis. Certain Harvest ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) are eligible for the Distribution Reinvestment Plan, provided that their investment dealer supports participation in the DRIP. Investors may opt into the DRIP by contacting their investment dealer, otherwise distributions will be paid in cash.

Harvest ETF

TSX Ticker

Distribution

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF

HHL

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (US)

HHL.U

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (Unhedged)

HHL.B

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

HBF

$0.0600 per unit

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (US)

HBF.U

$0.0600 per unit

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (Unhedged)

HBF.B

$0.0600 per unit

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

HPF

$0.0250 per unit

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (US)

HPF.U

$0.0250 per unit

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

HTA

$0.1000 per unit

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (US)

HTA.U

$0.1000 per unit

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (Unhedged)

HTA.B

$0.1000 per unit

Harvest Global REIT Leaders Income ETF

HGR

$0.0458 per unit

Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF

HUBL

$0.0833 per unit

Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF (US)

HUBL.U

$0.0833 per unit

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF

HUTL

$0.1166 per unit

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF

HDIF

$0.0708 per unit

Harvest Canadian Equity Income Leaders ETF

HLIF

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Enhanced Income ETF

HHLE

$0.0913 per unit

Harvest Brand Leaders Enhanced Income ETF

HBFE

$0.0810 per unit

Harvest Tech Achievers Enhanced Income ETF

HTAE

$0.1063 per unit

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF

HUTE

$0.0851 per unit

Harvest Canadian Equity Enhanced Income Leaders ETF

HLFE

$0.0804 per unit

Harvest Diversified Equity Income ETF

HRIF

$0.1000 per unit

Harvest Travel & Leisure Income ETF

TRVI

$0.1600 per unit

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestetfs.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. 

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $3.6 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest ETFs offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

08/18/2023

