Harwin Honors Mouser Team Member with Coveted 5 Star Award

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is pleased to announce that Jeri Hull, Supplier Manager at Mouser, has been honored with the 5 Star Award for 2021 from Harwin, a world leader in the manufacture of interconnect components.
Harwin recognized Hull for her exceptional work launching the latest Harwin new product introductions (NPIs). The highly coveted series of awards celebrates those whose work within the component supply channel has surpassed expectations and achieved distinction in progressing Harwin’s business around the world.
“I am greatly honored to receive this award, and thank the Harwin team for their recognition and teamwork,” said Hull. “This would not have been possible without the wonderful culture of support, collaboration and service between Mouser and Harwin.”
“In what has been a challenging period for global supply chains, the distribution network’s responsiveness and closeness to customers is more important than ever,” said Andrew McQuilken, Chief Revenue Officer at Harwin. “Thanks to the hard work of the individuals and the organisations they work in, we have gained significant commercial traction for our innovative interconnect technology, with many exciting opportunities in new applications and geographic regions.”
Previously, Harwin recognized Mouser with the Global Sales Achievement Award in 2020. Mouser, which distributes the full line of Harwin products, received the award for accomplishing 15 percent growth in Harwin’s sales globally in the 2019–2020 fiscal year. Additionally, Harwin cited Mouser’s outstanding support and rapid customer service.
