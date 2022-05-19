PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2022--
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of D&D Beyond, the leading digital RPG toolset and game companion to the iconic fantasy franchise, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform, previously owned and operated D&D Beyond since 2019 and has grown the direct-to-consumer business to be the leading role-playing game (RPG) digital toolset on the market with close to 10 million registered users.
Driven by a shared vision to build the best possible player-centric experiences for the world’s greatest role-playing game, the acquisition of D&D Beyond will further accelerate Wizards of the Coast’s capabilities to strengthen their unique ecosystem of world-class tabletop and digital play to create deeper player engagement and satisfaction and support growth across all expressions and regions.
To celebrate today’s closing, D&D Beyond will unlock the beloved starter adventure, Lost Mine of Phandelver for all new and existing registered users, and between May 19 and 26, registered users can redeem a copy of Acquisitions Incorporated, a campaign book that introduces new character options and setting to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.
About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.
The Company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “target,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Among other things, these forward-looking statements may include statements concerning: the benefits of the transaction; and the ability to achieve our financial and business goals and objectives. The Company’s actual actions or results may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Specific factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: risks of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; integration difficulties, including the ability to retain key personnel; and other factors that may impact or alter Hasbro’s anticipated business plans, strategies and objectives; and other risks detailed from time to time in Hasbro’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The statements contained herein are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
