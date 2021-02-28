CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has reintroduced a bill to help develop passenger and short line railroads.
The bill, which Hassan, a Democrat, reintroduced Friday with Republican Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, would make it easier for businesses and communities to apply for a loan program that could help finance projects like the Capitol Corridor Project that would connect Manchester and Nashua to Boston via commuter rail.
“Infrastructure investments will be a critical part of our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hassan said in a statement. “Passenger rail has significant potential in New Hampshire, expanding options for commuters and helping our towns to thrive, and short line and smaller rail lines play a key role in our state’s economy. This bipartisan bill will improve financing options for both," she said.
The bill is supported by the mayors of Manchester and Nashua, and New Hampshire Business for Rail Expansion.