Hassane El-Khoury Elected Chairman of the Board at Leia Inc.

Leia Inc., the global leader in 3D display technology and creator of the award-winning Lume Pad 2, announced that Hassane El-Khoury has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
This appointment coincides with Leia's recent strategic acquisition of Dimenco, a fellow innovator in 3D display technology. El-Khoury currently leads onsemi, a company at the forefront of intelligent power and intelligent sensing technologies, as CEO and President since December 2020. He also held the CEO and President position at Cypress Semiconductor Corporation until its acquisition in April 2020.
“Hassane's extraordinary dedication to innovation and growth aligns perfectly with Leia's vision to seamlessly mirror the three-dimensional reality of our physical world into the digital domain," stated David Fattal, CEO and Founder of Leia Inc. "His leadership and insights will undoubtedly be instrumental as we harmonize our efforts with Dimenco to reshape and expedite the future of 3D display technology."
El-Khoury's chairmanship comes at a pivotal time for Leia Inc. The company has recently made headlines for its groundbreaking collaboration with ZTE on the international launch of the Nubia Pad 3D and unveiling the Lume Pad 2 for glasses-free 3D streaming, chatting, and content creation in the United States. Furthermore, Leia's innovative 3D technology has garnered international acclaim, winning seven Best in Show awards at Mobile World Congress and four CES Innovation awards.
“Leia's unique vision is paving the way to the future of a seamless 2D to 3D world,” said El-Khoury. “I have great confidence in our board and executive leadership, and I'm excited to help guide our customers towards the immersive and transformative experiences that Leia Inc. creates.”
About Leia Inc.
Leia Inc. is a leading provider of glasses-free 3D display hardware and software solutions. Our breakthrough technology, born from pioneering research at HP Labs, leverages advanced optics and AI to transform ordinary displays into naturally immersive experiences. We envision a future where the three-dimensional reality of our physical world is seamlessly mirrored in the digital space, and endeavor to make 3D accessible to everyone, anywhere, on any device. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
