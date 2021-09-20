3rd-$11,754, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:44. Good. tracked, led, held
Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 48.000, 1:12.340, 1:38.070, 00.000, 1:45.670.
Trainer: Steve Henson
Winner: B F, 4, by Bakken-Deputy Princess
Scratched: Fly Away.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Queen of Attitude
|120
|4
|4
|2-1
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-¾
|A. Marti
|1.45
|Tobesunny
|120
|2
|2
|3-1½
|3-½
|3-3
|2-1½
|2-2
|E. Hernandez
|5.85
|Kandy Katie
|120
|3
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|2-1½
|3-1
|3-1¾
|S. Morales
|1.45
|Sunbright
|120
|1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|A. Reyes
|3.30
|4 (4)
|Queen of Attitude
|4.90
|2.50
|No Tix
|2 (2)
|Tobesunny
|5.90
|No Tix
Exactor (4-2) paid $17.50;
