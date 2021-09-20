3rd-$11,754, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:44. Good. tracked, led, held

Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 48.000, 1:12.340, 1:38.070, 00.000, 1:45.670.

Trainer: Steve Henson

Winner: B F, 4, by Bakken-Deputy Princess

Scratched: Fly Away.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Queen of Attitude120442-12-1½1-hd1-21-¾A. Marti1.45
Tobesunny120223-1½3-½3-32-1½2-2E. Hernandez5.85
Kandy Katie120311-11-12-1½3-13-1¾S. Morales1.45
Sunbright1201344444A. Reyes3.30
4 (4)Queen of Attitude4.902.50No Tix
2 (2)Tobesunny5.90No Tix

Exactor (4-2) paid $17.50;

