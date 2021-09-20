2nd-$11,754, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:16. 1. tracked, led, held
Fractional/Final Time: 23.330, 47.310, 1:12.480, 1:37.320, 00.000, 1:44.450.
Trainer: Robert VanOverschot
Winner: CH G, 3, by Stephanotis-Ole's Miss
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Parker Point
|120
|4
|1
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-¾
|A. Reyes
|0.75
|One Fifty One
|120
|2
|2
|5
|4-1½
|3-hd
|3-7
|2-3
|S. Morales
|10.05
|Baklane
|120
|3
|3
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-1½
|3-9¾
|E. Hernandez
|3.30
|Guns N Ammo
|118
|5
|4
|4-hd
|5
|5
|4-12
|4-55½
|A. Marti
|7.75
|Foot Soldier
|116
|1
|5
|3-1½
|3-hd
|4-hd
|5
|5
|L. Seecharan
|4.70
|4 (4)
|Parker Point
|3.50
|2.50
|2.10
|2 (2)
|One Fifty One
|5.00
|2.80
|3 (3)
|Baklane
|2.50
Triactor (4-2-3) paid $40.80; Daily Double (3-4) paid $14.00; Exactor (4-2) paid $16.40;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.