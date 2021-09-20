2nd-$11,754, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:16. 1. tracked, led, held

Fractional/Final Time: 23.330, 47.310, 1:12.480, 1:37.320, 00.000, 1:44.450.

Trainer: Robert VanOverschot

Winner: CH G, 3, by Stephanotis-Ole's Miss

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Parker Point120412-hd2-hd2-11-hd1-¾A. Reyes0.75
One Fifty One1202254-1½3-hd3-72-3S. Morales10.05
Baklane120331-hd1-11-hd2-1½3-9¾E. Hernandez3.30
Guns N Ammo118544-hd554-124-55½A. Marti7.75
Foot Soldier116153-1½3-hd4-hd55L. Seecharan4.70
4 (4)Parker Point3.502.502.10
2 (2)One Fifty One5.002.80
3 (3)Baklane2.50

Triactor (4-2-3) paid $40.80; Daily Double (3-4) paid $14.00; Exactor (4-2) paid $16.40;

