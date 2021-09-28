3rd-$9,502, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:44. Good. led rail, held

Fractional/Final Time: 23.730, 47.870, 1:12.850, 1:37.850, 00.000, 1:44.770.

Trainer: Steve Henson

Winner: CH G, 4, by Bakken-Miss Me Not

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Laugh With Me120131-1½1-hd1-hd1-31-2A. Marti2.00
Johnny120344-½553-2½2-1¾E. Hernandez3.70
Eye Be Seeing You1224254-hd3-12-hd3-10R. Saunders1.85
Volo Veloce120512-12-1½2-1½4-64-4¾A. Reyes3.80
Timeless Shrug120253-hd3-14-hd55S. Morales12.00
1 (1)Laugh With Me6.003.602.70
3 (3)Johnny3.702.40
4 (4)Eye Be Seeing You2.10

Triactor (1-3-4) paid $37.00; Exactor (1-3) paid $23.00;

