3rd-$9,502, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:44. Good. led rail, held
Fractional/Final Time: 23.730, 47.870, 1:12.850, 1:37.850, 00.000, 1:44.770.
Trainer: Steve Henson
Winner: CH G, 4, by Bakken-Miss Me Not
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Laugh With Me
|120
|1
|3
|1-1½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-3
|1-2
|A. Marti
|2.00
|Johnny
|120
|3
|4
|4-½
|5
|5
|3-2½
|2-1¾
|E. Hernandez
|3.70
|Eye Be Seeing You
|122
|4
|2
|5
|4-hd
|3-1
|2-hd
|3-10
|R. Saunders
|1.85
|Volo Veloce
|120
|5
|1
|2-1
|2-1½
|2-1½
|4-6
|4-4¾
|A. Reyes
|3.80
|Timeless Shrug
|120
|2
|5
|3-hd
|3-1
|4-hd
|5
|5
|S. Morales
|12.00
|1 (1)
|Laugh With Me
|6.00
|3.60
|2.70
|3 (3)
|Johnny
|3.70
|2.40
|4 (4)
|Eye Be Seeing You
|2.10
Triactor (1-3-4) paid $37.00; Exactor (1-3) paid $23.00;
