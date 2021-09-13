1st_$12,000, mdn cl $4,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Jack Don't Drink
|124
|Commander B
|120
|Juvee Too
|110
|Zulu Power
|124
|Accept No Other
|120
2nd_$15,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 2YO, 6f.
|Kiki My Star
|116
|Silk Stilettos
|119
|Silver Arrow
|116
|Carolina Gent
|119
|Get Bakk
|116
|Remarkable Girl
|116
3rd_$13,000, cl $6,250-$5,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|You Don't Own Me
|120
|Fort Langley
|122
|Khaiky's Command
|120
|Quagmire
|120
|Baby Grand
|120
|Aditya
|120
4th_$22,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L X), 6½f.
|Machine
|120
|Smart Lad
|116
|He's Relentless
|120
|Home Run Guy
|120
|Finding Ways
|116
5th_$12,000, cl $4,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Johnny
|118
|Stay All Night
|120
|The Valentine Kid
|120
|Airaffair
|116
|Tuxedo
|117
|Sideshow
|120
6th_$30,000, alc, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Cascade Billy
|120
|Stay Fantastic
|120
|Driller
|120
|He's the Reason
|120
|Porter Gent
|120
