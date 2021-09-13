1st_$12,000, mdn cl $4,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Jack Don't Drink124Commander B120
Juvee Too110Zulu Power124
Accept No Other120

2nd_$15,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 2YO, 6f.

Kiki My Star116Silk Stilettos119
Silver Arrow116Carolina Gent119
Get Bakk116Remarkable Girl116

3rd_$13,000, cl $6,250-$5,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

You Don't Own Me120Fort Langley122
Khaiky's Command120Quagmire120
Baby Grand120Aditya120

4th_$22,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L X), 6½f.

Machine120Smart Lad116
He's Relentless120Home Run Guy120
Finding Ways116

5th_$12,000, cl $4,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Johnny118Stay All Night120
The Valentine Kid120Airaffair116
Tuxedo117Sideshow120

6th_$30,000, alc, 3YO up, 6½f.

Cascade Billy120Stay Fantastic120
Driller120He's the Reason120
Porter Gent120

