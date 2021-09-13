1st_$12,000, cl $4,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Ace Deuce120Pitch Count120
Alway's a Knight120Chef120
Betathanaboyfriend120

2nd_$12,000, cl $4,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Moussaka Chef120Master Ewen124
Texas Kid120Trupon Online124
Sir Barclay120It's in Command120

3rd_$13,000, cl $6,250-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Stevie's Song120Zetamarie120
Richards Command117Take Charge Gwen122
Cushman Road120Anima120

4th_$12,000, cl $4,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Ave's in Command120Crazy Prophet120
Simply Golden119We Got It Covered124
Heartset120

5th_$15,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 6½f.

Daphne117Young Vigilante120
C R Sunrise117Happytomakeyourday117
Bold as Brass117One Fleet Princess117
Sungold Beauty117Whiskey Talk120

6th_$12,000, cl $4,000-$3,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Princess Soiree118Done That110
Ombre' Rose120Timeless Shrug124
Walkinthewalk120

