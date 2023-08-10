Hawai‘i Community Foundation Through Generosity of Our Donors Commits $1 Million to Support Maui Residents Affected by the Devastating Maui Wildfires

LAHAINA, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2023--
The Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF), with the generosity of donors, has activated its Maui Strong Fund with $1 million in commitments to support residents affected by the Maui wildfires.
“HCF is collaborating with Maui County Mayor Bissen, state leaders, and nonprofit organizations to assess the evolving situation and the priorities needed to support Maui residents at this time,” says Micah Kāne, CEO and President of HCF. “The Maui Strong Fund will provide resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on relief and recovery for the devastating wildfires that are still taking place on Maui. A sincere mahalo to our donors who continue to support our community in the times we need it most. Our hearts go out to everyone on Maui right now.”
Funding will support evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance and other services as identified by our partners doing critical work on Maui.
The effort was anchored by a $500,000 contribution from the Omidyar ‘Ohana Fund at HCF, in addition to $170,000 from existing funds in the Maui Strong Fund, $100,000 from the Goodfellow Bros., $50,000 from Hawai‘i Life, $25,000 from the Cooke Foundation, $25,000 from Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design, a center of the Doris Duke Foundation, and anonymous donors.
“We appreciate HCF leaning in and providing a way for people to support Maui families affected by the wildfires. As the situation evolves quickly, people should practice due diligence in donating to reputable organizations at this time,” says Governor Josh Green.
HCF has a unique role in disaster preparedness and response. The organization collaborates with partners, both inside and outside philanthropy, for a coordinated effort to secure maximum community impact. HCF has demonstrated its ability to raise funds quickly—and deploy grants rapidly to community organizations that are at the heart of emergency response efforts.
HCF will not be collecting a fee for donations to the Maui Strong Fund. 100% of the funds will be distributed for community needs.
For nonprofit organizations seeking funding, please email your request to mauistrong@hcf-hawaii.org. In an effort to move resources swiftly and to reduce the burden on organizations serving on the frontlines, HCF is forgoing a formal application process at this time. The initial round of grants is expected to be released as soon as possible.
For donations to the Maui Strong Fund at HCF, visit https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong. To send a check, please make it payable to “Hawai‘i Community Foundation” and write Maui Strong Fund in the memo and mail it to:
Hawai‘i Community Foundation
827 Fort Street Mall
Honolulu, HI 96813
For questions or additional information on giving, please contact Donor Services at (808) 566-5560 or donorservices@hcf-hawaii.org.
AbouttheHawai‘i Community Foundation
The vision of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation is to create an equitable and vibrant Hawai‘i in which all our Island communities thrive. With our more-than-105-year history, our trusted expertise, and the generous support of donors, we are working to address the root causes of our state’s most difficult challenges, including expanding access to affordable housing, conserving fresh water resources, and ensuring the healthy development of Hawaiʻi’s young children. We focus our efforts through the CHANGE Framework, which identifies six essential sectors affecting the overall well-being of these islands and its people. HCF works in communities across Hawaiʻi, with offices and staff located statewide. In 2022, HCF stewarded more than 1,100 funds, established by individuals, businesses, and organizations who share our passion for a better Hawaiʻi. We distributed over $87 million in grants to the community from funds at HCF, contracts, and private foundations statewide, including scholarships assisting more than 1,000 Hawaiʻi students. To join us in our efforts, please visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org and follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
