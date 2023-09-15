WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials say additional DNA analysis lowered confirmed death count in Maui wildfire from 115 to 97.
AP
Hawaii officials say additional DNA analysis lowered confirmed death count in Maui wildfire from 115 to 97
- AP
-
-
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Boy, 14, charged as adult in Lawrence murder
- Devastation affected hundreds of properties; repairs will cost millions; storm believed to be microburst
- Major fentanyl lab busted in Lawrence; police make 10 arrests
- Fast-moving storm ravages region; thousands without power
- Residents cope with impassable roads, ongoing power outages
- Mayor: Days Inn situation a 'financial drain'
- Merrimack College plans 2 new buildings on campus
- Former Lawrence bank redeveloped into function hall
- Preliminary election narrows field of candidates in Haverhill
- 'At their wit's end': For local residents, power outages are latest in Merrimack Valley disruptions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.