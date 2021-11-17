1st-$22,500, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bravo Bravo , 118C. Emigh1-7-8Brittany Vanden Berg9/2
2Classofsixtyseven (L), 121J. Lopez8-1-2Terry Young8/1
3Town Agenda (L), 118J. Felix3-4-2Kenny Jansen5/1
4Dream Keeper (L), 118C. Roman4-6-1Michele Boyce9/5
5Prince of Mayhem (L), 118V. Santiago2-10-6Lori Plasters6/1
6Polito (L), 121J. Melancon7-1-2Bernell Rhone8/1
7Pats Property (L), 111C. Bailey5-2-1John Haran8/1

2nd-$11,500, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dollar Blue (L), 114C. Bailey10-5-3Doug Matthews20/1
2Irish Major (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.1-4-4Manny Perez30/1
3Andreas (L), 121C. Roman2-2-1Karl Broberg7/2
4Packed House (L), 121E. Baird8-3-6Wayne Catalano4/1
5Frontana (L), 121J. Felix4-5-2Joel Campbell5/1
6Shanghai Point (L), 121J. Lopez4-9-2Gerald Butler20/1
7Grand Hideaway (L), 121S. Uske7-7-6David Reid30/1
8Remember the Maine (L), 114A. Lopez8-4-7Joel Campbell15/1
9Memory Bank (L), 121A. Rodriguez3-2-3Cheryl Winebaugh8/1
10Convict Pike (L), 124C. Emigh1-5-3Brittany Vanden Berg9/2
11Justenufftuff (L), 121J. Diego1-6-2Frank Randazzo, Jr.15/1
12Half of Manhattan (L), 121J. Melancon3-5-1Frank Kirby12/1
13High On Sugar (L), 121J. Ortega7-1-4Leonard Slager30/1
14Hannity (L), 121C. Emigh6-8-5Brittany Vanden Berg20/1

3rd-$9,500, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Abuelo Nuno (L), 119J. Tavares4-4-5Carlos Silva4/1
2Change Direction (L), 121J. Melancon4-2-5James Watkins6/1
3Majestic John's (L), 114A. Lopez6-9-3John Haran12/1
4Smiling Silas (L), 114C. Bailey6-7-11Dee Poulos8/1
5W W Russian Gold (L), 121V. Bailon7-2-3Gabe Retana10/1
6Crankshaft (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.8-3-2Brian Cook15/1
7W W Trafalgar (L), 121V. Santiago4-3-1Scott Becker5/2
8Charles T (L), 111E. Giles6-6-5Jada Schlenk20/1
9Jimmie T (L), 124A. Rodriguez1-4-8Nevada Litfin7/2

4th-$8,200, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tika Toy (L), 122J. Ortega6-8-7Manny Perez30/1
2Pippity Do Da (L), 122C. Ulloa7-7-xManny Perez30/1
3Valerie Valeski (L), 115A. Lopez2-8-3Elias Lopez9/2
4Ruler Daenerys (L), 124J. Melancon6-4-7Oscar Sanchez20/1
5Ah Leah (L), 115C. Bailey3-2-4Hugh Robertson4/1
6Memories of You (M), 122J. Tavares8-x-xHarry Lynch20/1
7Carmen O'Electra (L), 122A. Rodriguez6-5-2Antonio Meraz15/1
8Laura N Lukas (L), 114E. Giles4-3-3Nevada Litfin5/1
9Miss High N Mighty (L), 122J. Lopez5-6-4Chris Block8/5
10Rendlake (M), 124A. Ortiz9-x-xHarry Lynch30/1

5th-$9,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Daring Damsel (L), 111E. Giles5-5-1Javier Hernandez30/1
2Foot Rub Love (L), 121J. Felix3-2-1Kenny Jansen6/1
3Temrik (L), 121V. Santiago7-7-4John Wainwright30/1
4Kimberly Frances (L), 117C. Bailey1-3-6Coty Rosin5/2
5Be Authentic (L), 121C. Emigh2-2-2Wayne Catalano7/2
6Lion Love (L), 121J. Tavares2-1-6Steve Manley5/1
7A Fast Broad (L), 121J. Melancon3-4-4James Watkins15/1
8Her Gold Mine (L), 114A. Lopez4-3-3John Haran10/1
9Big Luck (L), 121A. Ortiz6-5-3Harry Lynch20/1
10Present of Hero (L), 121C. Roman4-4-1Karl Broberg9/2

6th-$24,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ride Richie Ride (L), 122C. Roman1-2-2Karl Broberg9/5
2Mkar the Fast (L), 119J. Tavares3-10-4Harry Lynch3/1
3Z U Soon (L), 121C. Emigh9-1-2Terry Young20/1
4Bulldog of Bergen (L), 121S. Uske8-5-8Rodolfo Aguilar20/1
5Lake Mills (M), 119D. Sanchez8-7-7Frank Kirby20/1
6Baba Lou (L), 121E. Perez3-2-5Fernando Bahena10/1
7Gita's Lad (L), 121V. Santiago4-7-7Scott Becker6/1
8Richiesgotswagger (L), 121C. Ulloa6-2-2Hugo Rodriguez7/2

7th-$23,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Red Flag Alert (L), 121J. Melancon7-3-1Cheryl Winebaugh8/1
2Go for Sherrie (L), 121E. Baird10-1-3Steve Manley4/1
3Curlington (L), 121V. Santiago4-6-9Lori Plasters10/1
4Policy Option (L), 121J. Felix11-6-2Hugo Rodriguez6/1
5Hurricane Highway (L), 121C. Emigh2-2-7Brittany Vanden Berg9/2
6Khozan's Valentine (L), 121J. Tavares2-3-3Jim Maupin10/1
7River Cactus (L), 124J. Lopez1-4-4Steve Manley5/1
8Night Things (L), 118C. Ulloa1-5-2Fernando Bahena20/1
9Danville (L), 121E. Perez2-2-4Hugo Rodriguez3/1

8th-$9,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bel Bimbo (L), 121V. Bailon2-5-5Isidro Castro15/1
2Long Station , 121J. Lopez5-5-5Timothy Hughes15/1
3Maximus Image (L), 121C. Roman7-9-9Joel Zawitz30/1
4Young Corbett (L), 121J. Ortega8-4-4Leonard Slager30/1
5Bora Bora (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.5-6-6Brian Cook20/1
6Power Cry (L), 121U. Lopez7-4-8Leonard Slager12/1
7High Hero (L), 121J. Molina, Jr.3-6-2Manny Perez7/2
8Rolls Royce Deal (L), 111E. Giles6-4-4Javier Hernandez9/2
9Offlee Fun (L), 121S. Uske7-8-4Rodolfo Aguilar6/1
10Tale of the Nile (L), 121E. Baird2-3-6Fernando Bahena2/1

