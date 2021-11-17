1st-$22,500, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bravo Bravo , 118
|C. Emigh
|1-7-8
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|9/2
|2
|Classofsixtyseven (L), 121
|J. Lopez
|8-1-2
|Terry Young
|8/1
|3
|Town Agenda (L), 118
|J. Felix
|3-4-2
|Kenny Jansen
|5/1
|4
|Dream Keeper (L), 118
|C. Roman
|4-6-1
|Michele Boyce
|9/5
|5
|Prince of Mayhem (L), 118
|V. Santiago
|2-10-6
|Lori Plasters
|6/1
|6
|Polito (L), 121
|J. Melancon
|7-1-2
|Bernell Rhone
|8/1
|7
|Pats Property (L), 111
|C. Bailey
|5-2-1
|John Haran
|8/1
2nd-$11,500, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dollar Blue (L), 114
|C. Bailey
|10-5-3
|Doug Matthews
|20/1
|2
|Irish Major (L), 121
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|1-4-4
|Manny Perez
|30/1
|3
|Andreas (L), 121
|C. Roman
|2-2-1
|Karl Broberg
|7/2
|4
|Packed House (L), 121
|E. Baird
|8-3-6
|Wayne Catalano
|4/1
|5
|Frontana (L), 121
|J. Felix
|4-5-2
|Joel Campbell
|5/1
|6
|Shanghai Point (L), 121
|J. Lopez
|4-9-2
|Gerald Butler
|20/1
|7
|Grand Hideaway (L), 121
|S. Uske
|7-7-6
|David Reid
|30/1
|8
|Remember the Maine (L), 114
|A. Lopez
|8-4-7
|Joel Campbell
|15/1
|9
|Memory Bank (L), 121
|A. Rodriguez
|3-2-3
|Cheryl Winebaugh
|8/1
|10
|Convict Pike (L), 124
|C. Emigh
|1-5-3
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|9/2
|11
|Justenufftuff (L), 121
|J. Diego
|1-6-2
|Frank Randazzo, Jr.
|15/1
|12
|Half of Manhattan (L), 121
|J. Melancon
|3-5-1
|Frank Kirby
|12/1
|13
|High On Sugar (L), 121
|J. Ortega
|7-1-4
|Leonard Slager
|30/1
|14
|Hannity (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|6-8-5
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|20/1
3rd-$9,500, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Abuelo Nuno (L), 119
|J. Tavares
|4-4-5
|Carlos Silva
|4/1
|2
|Change Direction (L), 121
|J. Melancon
|4-2-5
|James Watkins
|6/1
|3
|Majestic John's (L), 114
|A. Lopez
|6-9-3
|John Haran
|12/1
|4
|Smiling Silas (L), 114
|C. Bailey
|6-7-11
|Dee Poulos
|8/1
|5
|W W Russian Gold (L), 121
|V. Bailon
|7-2-3
|Gabe Retana
|10/1
|6
|Crankshaft (L), 121
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|8-3-2
|Brian Cook
|15/1
|7
|W W Trafalgar (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|4-3-1
|Scott Becker
|5/2
|8
|Charles T (L), 111
|E. Giles
|6-6-5
|Jada Schlenk
|20/1
|9
|Jimmie T (L), 124
|A. Rodriguez
|1-4-8
|Nevada Litfin
|7/2
4th-$8,200, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tika Toy (L), 122
|J. Ortega
|6-8-7
|Manny Perez
|30/1
|2
|Pippity Do Da (L), 122
|C. Ulloa
|7-7-x
|Manny Perez
|30/1
|3
|Valerie Valeski (L), 115
|A. Lopez
|2-8-3
|Elias Lopez
|9/2
|4
|Ruler Daenerys (L), 124
|J. Melancon
|6-4-7
|Oscar Sanchez
|20/1
|5
|Ah Leah (L), 115
|C. Bailey
|3-2-4
|Hugh Robertson
|4/1
|6
|Memories of You (M), 122
|J. Tavares
|8-x-x
|Harry Lynch
|20/1
|7
|Carmen O'Electra (L), 122
|A. Rodriguez
|6-5-2
|Antonio Meraz
|15/1
|8
|Laura N Lukas (L), 114
|E. Giles
|4-3-3
|Nevada Litfin
|5/1
|9
|Miss High N Mighty (L), 122
|J. Lopez
|5-6-4
|Chris Block
|8/5
|10
|Rendlake (M), 124
|A. Ortiz
|9-x-x
|Harry Lynch
|30/1
5th-$9,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Daring Damsel (L), 111
|E. Giles
|5-5-1
|Javier Hernandez
|30/1
|2
|Foot Rub Love (L), 121
|J. Felix
|3-2-1
|Kenny Jansen
|6/1
|3
|Temrik (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|7-7-4
|John Wainwright
|30/1
|4
|Kimberly Frances (L), 117
|C. Bailey
|1-3-6
|Coty Rosin
|5/2
|5
|Be Authentic (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|2-2-2
|Wayne Catalano
|7/2
|6
|Lion Love (L), 121
|J. Tavares
|2-1-6
|Steve Manley
|5/1
|7
|A Fast Broad (L), 121
|J. Melancon
|3-4-4
|James Watkins
|15/1
|8
|Her Gold Mine (L), 114
|A. Lopez
|4-3-3
|John Haran
|10/1
|9
|Big Luck (L), 121
|A. Ortiz
|6-5-3
|Harry Lynch
|20/1
|10
|Present of Hero (L), 121
|C. Roman
|4-4-1
|Karl Broberg
|9/2
6th-$24,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ride Richie Ride (L), 122
|C. Roman
|1-2-2
|Karl Broberg
|9/5
|2
|Mkar the Fast (L), 119
|J. Tavares
|3-10-4
|Harry Lynch
|3/1
|3
|Z U Soon (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|9-1-2
|Terry Young
|20/1
|4
|Bulldog of Bergen (L), 121
|S. Uske
|8-5-8
|Rodolfo Aguilar
|20/1
|5
|Lake Mills (M), 119
|D. Sanchez
|8-7-7
|Frank Kirby
|20/1
|6
|Baba Lou (L), 121
|E. Perez
|3-2-5
|Fernando Bahena
|10/1
|7
|Gita's Lad (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|4-7-7
|Scott Becker
|6/1
|8
|Richiesgotswagger (L), 121
|C. Ulloa
|6-2-2
|Hugo Rodriguez
|7/2
7th-$23,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Red Flag Alert (L), 121
|J. Melancon
|7-3-1
|Cheryl Winebaugh
|8/1
|2
|Go for Sherrie (L), 121
|E. Baird
|10-1-3
|Steve Manley
|4/1
|3
|Curlington (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|4-6-9
|Lori Plasters
|10/1
|4
|Policy Option (L), 121
|J. Felix
|11-6-2
|Hugo Rodriguez
|6/1
|5
|Hurricane Highway (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|2-2-7
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|9/2
|6
|Khozan's Valentine (L), 121
|J. Tavares
|2-3-3
|Jim Maupin
|10/1
|7
|River Cactus (L), 124
|J. Lopez
|1-4-4
|Steve Manley
|5/1
|8
|Night Things (L), 118
|C. Ulloa
|1-5-2
|Fernando Bahena
|20/1
|9
|Danville (L), 121
|E. Perez
|2-2-4
|Hugo Rodriguez
|3/1
8th-$9,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bel Bimbo (L), 121
|V. Bailon
|2-5-5
|Isidro Castro
|15/1
|2
|Long Station , 121
|J. Lopez
|5-5-5
|Timothy Hughes
|15/1
|3
|Maximus Image (L), 121
|C. Roman
|7-9-9
|Joel Zawitz
|30/1
|4
|Young Corbett (L), 121
|J. Ortega
|8-4-4
|Leonard Slager
|30/1
|5
|Bora Bora (L), 121
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|5-6-6
|Brian Cook
|20/1
|6
|Power Cry (L), 121
|U. Lopez
|7-4-8
|Leonard Slager
|12/1
|7
|High Hero (L), 121
|J. Molina, Jr.
|3-6-2
|Manny Perez
|7/2
|8
|Rolls Royce Deal (L), 111
|E. Giles
|6-4-4
|Javier Hernandez
|9/2
|9
|Offlee Fun (L), 121
|S. Uske
|7-8-4
|Rodolfo Aguilar
|6/1
|10
|Tale of the Nile (L), 121
|E. Baird
|2-3-6
|Fernando Bahena
|2/1
