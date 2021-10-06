1st_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Queen's Mission118Hoosier Gold Case114
Lady Atlantic111Tiz Susan Ann121
Ronan121Stack Shack121

2nd_$8,500, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 5½f.

Hide and Run Away121King Zion121
Numero Primo124Rocket Ride124
King's Story114Chocolate Bunny121
Blooming Garden121Irish Tuff121
Maga Country124Brians Way124

3rd_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Tense120Blaze Away N Hide120
Wanda Strong120Brookwood Hills120
Fabulous Philly120Hey Ma120
Oeuvre120Burning Bush110

4th_$13,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Draw the Line121Star of Stars121
Coni's Coup117Charliecando111
McRags117Hold the Spice121
Skip the Smalltalk121Andthethunderrolls121
Mac Pandowdy117Unburnt118
Quiet Prayer117Tom's Last General121
Egomaniac114

5th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

The Last Option120Mango Tree117
Abuelo Nuno117Dark Wood121
Super Silver121Majestic Hero111
Wild Fox121Smiling Silas114
River Finn111

6th_$13,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Campioni121One Way Home121
Krewe Chief121Christian C121
Radiant Castle124Bourbon Wisdom121
Canihaveitlikethat114Tornado Boy121
Jimmy D121Duchossois121
High Spirits121Pistol Box121
Frontana121Diamond Dave121

7th_$23,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 1mi 70yd.

Andreas121Behind Enemy Lines121
Flashy Richie117Rip It Ryan114
Full Magazine117Admiral Returns121
Iwillpersevere121Simple Logic117

8th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Curlington121The Green Mo'ster121
Go for Sherrie121River Cactus121
Shell Fire121Danville121
Bulldog of Bergen121Downtowner121

9th_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

President Elect111Rushin Tothe Front121
Venkman121Killeen124
Maximus Image114Lee's Luck121
My Curby121Timingiseverything121
Come On Dover121Rolls Royce Deal121
Bora Bora121Young Corbett121
Tre Lee Divine111

