1st_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Prioritization
|120
|Opus Equus
|124
|Dash to the Cash
|120
|Behavin Myself
|120
|New Year Surprise
|120
|Dynablue
|120
2nd_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Mary of Bethany
|111
|Lipliner
|121
|Willow Moon
|114
|Princess Stella
|121
|Chrome Attack
|121
|Gotham City Queen
|121
|Aiken to Be
|121
|Honey Mug
|121
|Juju's Specialgirl
|121
|Savvy Ally
|121
|Venus in Furs
|121
|Belle Brezing
|121
3rd_$8,500, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f.
|Munch
|121
|Oxwood
|121
|Maga Country
|117
|Brians Way
|124
|Irish Tuff
|121
|Hour Nap
|121
|King's Story
|111
|Blooming Garden
|121
4th_$13,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Zarmae
|121
|Dramatic Kitten
|121
|Roar of the Lion
|121
|Stage Door
|117
|Empty Holster
|121
|Dark Wood
|121
|Convict Pike
|121
|Mister Charming
|121
|Canihaveitlikethat
|114
|Red Flag Alert
|121
|Overpraise
|121
|River Finn
|114
|Upbeat Melody
|117
5th_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Prince of Mayhem
|117
|Draw the Line
|121
|Town Agenda
|117
|Silver Dash
|114
|Lonesome Dream
|121
|Retain
|121
|Mac Pandowdy
|117
6th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5f.
|Ol Grey Ghost
|121
|Kennesaw
|118
|Omar Attack
|121
|Here Comes Kyle
|121
|Midnight Blue Note
|121
|Channel Won
|121
|Finnegan
|121
|Tuff Attack
|121
|Star of Kodiak
|121
|Biarritz
|121
|Tizrik
|118
|Valiant Vinny
|118
7th_$12,000, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Splash for Gold
|124
|W W Candy
|121
|Givin Up None
|121
|Morriston
|118
|Pachi
|121
|Goneghost
|111
|Will Knows
|121
|Devil's Rule
|121
8th_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Pitaman
|118
|Sand Mountain
|118
|Z U At the Races
|118
|Agave Kid
|121
|Gemo Rain
|121
|Renegade Bob
|118
|Twirling Roses
|118
|Chicks for Free
|118
9th_$14,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Hey Ma
|120
|Fabulous Philly
|120
|Shezz Koldazice
|120
|Dragonfly Kisses
|120
|Chickadee
|120
|My Back Pages
|120
|Fairy Keri
|120
|Starsoverparadise
|120
|Angie's Revrac
|113
|Sassy Like Julia
|120
