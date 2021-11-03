1st_$13,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Special Conquest121Princess d'Oro118
Nofansinthestands118That's All Right118
Locash121Unburnt121
Union Park Gal108Torn Jeans121
Ghaaleb's Dreams121Europa118
Magic Solution111Table One118

2nd_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Minnesota Lucky121Citali121
Andreas124So Alive121
Half of Manhattan121Campaign Spy121

3rd_$11,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5f.

Oncewewerebrothers121Contraction121
Boom Box121Channel Won121
Bourbon Tan111Mongol Bull121
W W Kan Do121Magi114
Ride Into the Sky124Just the Facts121
Master Guns121Remember the Maine121
Hannity121Ugly Duckling121

4th_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Allegiance121Cadet Captain114
Hinton121Norco121
Water Patrol121Irish Major121
Tap the Mojo121

5th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Jordan's Kitten121Maid of Honor121
Zandrea's121Fall Moon121
Rapid Transit121Barrel of Destiny121
Get N Tipsy121Embarrassing121
Glitterary118According to Aspen121
Slime Queen114Russian Mafia121
Smack121Mary of Bethany118

6th_$13,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.

Souper Highvoltage121Parolee121
Tap's Big Shot121Storminside124
Follow the Signs121North Side121
Devil's Rule121May We All114

7th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Louie P121Triple Scout121
Shez Stuck Up121Say Cheese112
Princess Livia121Tiz Susan Ann121
Lady Atlantic121Maystart119

8th_$8,500, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Creal Angel122Rendlake124
Tika Toy122Valerie Valeski115
Costanarmandaleg122Ruler Daenerys124
La Rebelde115Couger122
Laura N Lukas114Memories of You122
Ah Leah122

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

