1st_$13,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Special Conquest
|121
|Princess d'Oro
|118
|Nofansinthestands
|118
|That's All Right
|118
|Locash
|121
|Unburnt
|121
|Union Park Gal
|108
|Torn Jeans
|121
|Ghaaleb's Dreams
|121
|Europa
|118
|Magic Solution
|111
|Table One
|118
2nd_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Minnesota Lucky
|121
|Citali
|121
|Andreas
|124
|So Alive
|121
|Half of Manhattan
|121
|Campaign Spy
|121
3rd_$11,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5f.
|Oncewewerebrothers
|121
|Contraction
|121
|Boom Box
|121
|Channel Won
|121
|Bourbon Tan
|111
|Mongol Bull
|121
|W W Kan Do
|121
|Magi
|114
|Ride Into the Sky
|124
|Just the Facts
|121
|Master Guns
|121
|Remember the Maine
|121
|Hannity
|121
|Ugly Duckling
|121
4th_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Allegiance
|121
|Cadet Captain
|114
|Hinton
|121
|Norco
|121
|Water Patrol
|121
|Irish Major
|121
|Tap the Mojo
|121
5th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Jordan's Kitten
|121
|Maid of Honor
|121
|Zandrea's
|121
|Fall Moon
|121
|Rapid Transit
|121
|Barrel of Destiny
|121
|Get N Tipsy
|121
|Embarrassing
|121
|Glitterary
|118
|According to Aspen
|121
|Slime Queen
|114
|Russian Mafia
|121
|Smack
|121
|Mary of Bethany
|118
6th_$13,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.
|Souper Highvoltage
|121
|Parolee
|121
|Tap's Big Shot
|121
|Storminside
|124
|Follow the Signs
|121
|North Side
|121
|Devil's Rule
|121
|May We All
|114
7th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Louie P
|121
|Triple Scout
|121
|Shez Stuck Up
|121
|Say Cheese
|112
|Princess Livia
|121
|Tiz Susan Ann
|121
|Lady Atlantic
|121
|Maystart
|119
8th_$8,500, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Creal Angel
|122
|Rendlake
|124
|Tika Toy
|122
|Valerie Valeski
|115
|Costanarmandaleg
|122
|Ruler Daenerys
|124
|La Rebelde
|115
|Couger
|122
|Laura N Lukas
|114
|Memories of You
|122
|Ah Leah
|122
